Williston Barracks/ Burglary & Unlaw mischief

CASE#: 21A101300
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04-19-21 / 2244hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Road, St. George, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlaw mischief
ACCUSED: Torry Sibley
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 20, 2021 at approximately 2244 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an active burglary on Hemlock road in the Town of St. George. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Torry Sibley of Essex Jct broke into a residence on Hemlock road. Sibley was taken in to custody without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks. Sibley was cited to appear at the Chittenden county superior court and later lodged at the Northwest correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/21 @ 8:30 am
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $250
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.