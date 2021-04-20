Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/ Burglary & Unlaw mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A101300

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 04-19-21 / 2244hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Road, St. George, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlaw mischief

 

ACCUSED: Torry Sibley                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 20, 2021 at approximately 2244 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an active burglary on Hemlock road in the Town of St. George. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Torry Sibley of Essex Jct broke into a residence on Hemlock road. Sibley was taken in to custody without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks. Sibley was cited to appear at the Chittenden county superior court and later lodged at the Northwest correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/21 @ 8:30 am            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $250

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

