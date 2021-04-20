GENE-CML5: Subcompact Solution with 10th Generation Intel® Core™
The GENE-CML5 subcompact board from AAEON combines the 10th Gen Intel Core processors with greater functionality to support any industrial or AI application.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in embedded solutions, announces the GENE-CML5 3.5” subcompact board featuring the 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors (formerly Comet Lake). The GENE-CML5 brings the latest in computing technology and flexibility, enabling developers to deploy their next generation industrial and AI Edge applications.
The GENE-CML5 brings the LGA1200 socket 10th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processors, as well as Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® processors to the 3.5” subcompact form factor. Supporting processors up to 4.4 GHz CPU frequency, the GENE-CML5 leverages the socket-type chipset to allow developers and end users to easily maintain, scale, and upgrade the platform to suit their processing requirements. Combined with 64GB DDR4 memory, the GENE-CML5 delivers fast processing speeds on par with desktop systems. Additionally, the chipset allows the compact board to take advantage of Intel vPro and Intel Active Management Technology (iAMT), enabling remote system monitoring and management.
The GENE-CML5 offers both flexibility and expandability to integrate into existing projects and bring the power of AI Edge Computing to any application. The board features a broad I/O layout including two USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, four USB2.0 ports, and dual Gigabit LAN ports. Display options include DP++, VGA and LVDS connectors.
For expandability, the GENE-CML5 offers an M.2 2280 M-Key slot which can support AI expansion modules, as well as NVMe storage. Additionally, users have access to PCIe 3.0 [x4] expansion with FPC connector. Other storage options include two SATA III (6.0 Gbps) slots, allowing greater storage expansion.
The GENE-CML5 offers developers and users desktop performance in a compact form factor, perfect for deploying AI Edge applications where they’re needed. With industry leading manufacturing support and OEM/ODM services from AAEON, developers can customize their boards including I/O layouts to suit their needs.
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
