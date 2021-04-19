Governor’s Mansion to undergo renovations

April 19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (April 16, 2021) — Scaffolding will be erected outside the Governor’s Mansion on Monday for some much needed repairs and upgrades.

According to Mansion Manager Lynda Horne, windows throughout the 17,000-square-foot mansion will be repaired and the roof will be replaced. The 105 windows on the first, second and third floors are all part of the original building and will be restored. The copper roof was replaced after the fire in 1993 and needs to be replaced to protect the building.

Built in 1902 by silver mine magnate and U.S. Sen. Thomas Kearns, his wife Jennie Kearns donated the Governor’s Mansion to the state of Utah in 1937. The estimated project budget is $2.1 million. Entelen Design Build LLC is general contractor and construction should be completed by fall of 2021.

More information about the Utah Governor’s Mansion is available at governor.utah.gov.

