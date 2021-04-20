Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

 

April 19, 2021                                                           

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Adams

Village of Peebles

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Allen

Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Troy Township Waste Water District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County District Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Glouster Community Development Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 11/22/2019

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Barnesville-Hutton Memorial Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Village of Aberdeen

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

St. Clair Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clark

Pike Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont Northeastern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Felicity-Franklin Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

West Clermont Local School District

  IPA C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton County Career Center

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Fairview Park

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cleveland Municipal School District

 C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Green Inspiration Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Village of Sunbury

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Huron City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Margaretta Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Academy for Urban Scholars

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

City of Worthington

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Elementary School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Primary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Swanton Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Troy Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Findlay City School District

 C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Jackson Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Harrison

Harrison County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Huron

Willard City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve

 

01/01/2020 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Logan

City of Bellefontaine

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Degraff

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain

Pittsfield Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Horizon Science Academy Springfield

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Township

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Southern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Miami

City of Troy

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Monroe

Switzerland of Ohio Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Butler Township-City of Dayton Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler Township-City of Vandalia Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Evergreen Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mifflin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Aurora City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Putnam County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Huntington Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Union-Scioto Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Steel Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Twinsburg City School District

  IPA C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Woodridge Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Strasburg-Franklin Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Crestview Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Franklin Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Pleasant Plain

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 
             

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

