Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

|
Adams
|
Village of Peebles
|
IPA
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Allen
|
Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Ashland
|
Troy Township Waste Water District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Ashtabula
|
Ashtabula County District Library
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Athens
|
Glouster Community Development Corporation
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 11/22/2019
|
|
|
|
Auglaize
|
Auglaize County Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Belmont
|
Barnesville-Hutton Memorial Library
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Brown
|
Village of Aberdeen
|
FFR
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
REISSUED
|
|
|
|
Butler
|
Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
St. Clair Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Clark
|
Pike Township
|
FFR
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Clermont
|
Clermont Northeastern Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Felicity-Franklin Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
West Clermont Local School District
|
IPA C
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Coshocton
|
Coshocton County Career Center
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
City of Fairview Park
|
|
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Cleveland Municipal School District
|
C
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Green Inspiration Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
Village of Sunbury
|
|
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Erie
|
Huron City School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Margaretta Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Fairfield
|
Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Academy for Urban Scholars
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
City of Worthington
|
|
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
OPERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Horizon Science Academy Elementary School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Horizon Science Academy Primary
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Fulton
|
Swanton Public Library
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Geauga
|
Troy Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Hancock
|
Findlay City School District
|
C
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Hardin
|
Jackson Township
|
IPA
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Harrison
|
Harrison County
|
|
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
OPERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Huron
|
Willard City School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lake
|
Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Logan
|
City of Bellefontaine
|
|
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Village of Degraff
|
IPA
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
Pittsfield Township
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Lucas
|
Horizon Science Academy Springfield
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Springfield Township
|
|
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Meigs
|
Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
|
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Southern Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
City of Troy
|
|
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
OPERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Monroe
|
Switzerland of Ohio Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Butler Township-City of Dayton Joint Economic Development District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Butler Township-City of Vandalia Joint Economic Development District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Pike
|
Evergreen Union Cemetery
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Mifflin Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Portage
|
Aurora City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Putnam
|
Putnam County Family and Children First Council
|
IPA
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Ross
|
Huntington Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Union-Scioto Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Stark
|
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
Steel Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Twinsburg City School District
|
IPA C
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Woodridge Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District
|
|
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
OPERS Examination
|
|
|
|
Strasburg-Franklin Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Van Wert
|
Crestview Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Warren
|
Franklin Public Library
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Village of Pleasant Plain
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Wayne
|
Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|