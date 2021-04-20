For Immediate Release:

April 19, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Village of Peebles IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Allen Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ashland Troy Township Waste Water District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Ashtabula County District Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Glouster Community Development Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 11/22/2019 Auglaize Auglaize County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Barnesville-Hutton Memorial Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Village of Aberdeen FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 REISSUED Butler Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 St. Clair Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Clark Pike Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Clermont Northeastern Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Felicity-Franklin Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 West Clermont Local School District IPA C 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Coshocton Coshocton County Career Center 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga City of Fairview Park Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cleveland Municipal School District C 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Green Inspiration Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Delaware Village of Sunbury Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Huron City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Margaretta Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fairfield Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Academy for Urban Scholars IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 City of Worthington Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Horizon Science Academy Elementary School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Horizon Science Academy Primary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Department of Natural Resources 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fulton Swanton Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga Troy Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hancock Findlay City School District C 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hardin Jackson Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Harrison Harrison County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Huron Willard City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve 01/01/2020 TO 06/30/2020 Logan City of Bellefontaine Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Degraff IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain Pittsfield Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Horizon Science Academy Springfield IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Springfield Township Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Meigs Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Southern Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Miami City of Troy Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Butler Township-City of Dayton Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Township-City of Vandalia Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Evergreen Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mifflin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Aurora City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Putnam Putnam County Family and Children First Council IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Ross Huntington Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Union-Scioto Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Steel Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Twinsburg City School District IPA C 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Woodridge Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tuscarawas Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Strasburg-Franklin Local School District IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Crestview Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Warren Franklin Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Pleasant Plain 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov