Parents Supporting their Online Learners: part 11 of 11

Authors use descriptive words to appeal to readers' emotions and all five senses”UPPER MARLBORO, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents:
Share with your children that authors write stories using descriptive words, to help readers understand what characters, objects, and settings look like (seeing), feel like (sense of touch), smell like (sense of smell), sound like (hearing), and taste like (sense of taste). These descriptive words appeal to our sensory images of feeling, touching, smelling, hearing, and looking. Being that the reader is not in the actual setting, the author must use the multi-sensory approach through the five senses, to help the reader fully understand the setting.
Here is an example,
It was a beautiful spring day when everything came to life. The birds were chirping loudly, beautiful yellow marigold flowers were blooming as the cool wind whispered through my hair. I ran through the field with the sharp blades of grass brushing against my legs. I reached up and plucked the red sweet cherries from the trees.
Parents should circle descriptive words or phrases and then ask key questions so children can determine that the author wanted them to understand how the setting looked, felt, smelled, tasted, and sounded.
1. chirping loudly - How did the author describe the bird's chirping, so you could understand the sound? - (loudly).
2. sharp blades of grass - How did the author describe the grass so you could understand how it felt? - (sharp)
3. red sweet cherries - What words did the author use so you would understand what the cherries looked and tasted like? (red, sweet)
4. beautiful, yellow marigold - How did the author describe the flowers so you knew what it looked like (beautiful, yellow)
This activity will help your child understand how writers use words to appeal to their emotions and senses. Your child will also pay close attention to descriptive words, and understand how they are used to convey messages and meanings.
Next, have your children describe one of the seasons of the year (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter)
Provide your child with a list of descriptive words to use, so as to help readers understand the season and setting.
Your child should use words that appeal to your sense of seeing hearing, tasting, smelling, and touching - as you read about the season.
