Parents Supporting their Online Learners: part 9 of 11
Using Informational Text Features
Help children learn how to use graphic aids, organizational features, and illustrations to comprehend text”UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So far we have discussed how increased fluency improves students’ ability to comprehend text, and that is because instead of struggling with unknown words, students are able to focus on comprehension. Now it’s time to focus on how your children can deepen their understanding based on the illustrations, graphic aids, and organizational features in the books they read.
Parents as Tutors (www.parentsastutors.com) applauds parents for the effort they are making to help their children learn to read and read to learn, but in addition to developing a library at home and purchasing books based on their interest level, parents can help children learn how to use illustrations, graphics aids, and organizational features to deepen their understanding. Here is how it can be done:
Illustrations
Start out with a picture walk. Explain to children how illustrators use pictures and drawings to help them visualize the story’s settings and characters. In some cases, the illustrations have captions that describe what the illustration portrays, and in other cases children should be able to view the illustrations and explain in detail, the information being conveyed. A great activity is to have children develop a caption for an illustration. This sheds light on how much they understand the information being conveyed in the illustration.
Graphic Aids
Take the time to draw students’ attention to graphic aids such as graphs, diagrams, charts, timelines, figures, and maps. Explain that these graphic aids are filled with information that are often overlooked. The next step is to ask children to extract and describe the information that is housed in these graphic aids. Make it a fun activity. Eventually, give them a writing activity and have them include graphic aids to convey information. This way they are advancing from identifying and locating information in graphic aids, to actually using graphic aids to convey information.
Organizational Features
In addition to helping children understand that authors convey information through graphic aids and illustrations, explain the importance of paying attention to organizational features such as headings and subheadings. Doing so helps them understand that information is placed in strategic sections of the text. Name the subheading and then ask children to describe the information that is expected in that section, based on the subheading. Next, have children write an article and add subheadings. Determine if the information under each subheading aligns with the subheading.
One of the reasons students do poorly on exams is because they fail to locate the information needed to answer the questions. Now that they are aware that graphic aids house information, parents should remind them to really focus on all areas of a text before giving a response. Parents should also inform children that when seeking specific information, subheadings are excellent at indicating the location of the information. Access Parents as Tutors' (www.parentsastutors.com) Comprehension Intervention Full Guide resource by clicking on products.
