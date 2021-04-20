Parents Supporting their Online Learners: part 10 of 11
Developing listening skills and oral expression through mental imagery
Children who are proficient readers, build mental imagery while reading”UPPER MARLBORO, MARYLAND, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents:
— Parents as Tutors
So far we've discussed the use of picture walks, graphic aids, organizational features, and illustrations – showing you how to use them for deepening your child's comprehension of text. Now it’s time to teach your child how to build mental imagery when reading a book or article that has limited pictures and illustrations, or building mental imagery when listening to a book being read. This is an extremely important skill for improving reading proficiency.
Proficient readers know how to create mental images of what is being read. The ability to build this mental imagery is a way of capturing and remembering the information visually and enhancing comprehension of the text. Here’s how you can help your child build mental imagery.
1. Select an age-appropriate book
2. Inform your child that there will be no picture walks, prior to you reading the book
3. Write the following on Chart paper or a board: Character, Setting, Events.
4. Tell your child to visualize the story's character, setting, and events, while listening to the story.
5. Pause at the end of each paragraph, so your child can discuss the mental image created of the story’s settings, sequence of events,
and characters’ actions.
6. Did your child include all details? If not. guide and prompt
7. Share the mental imagery that you created – discussing how you visualized the settings, sequence of events, and characters’ actions
relevant to settings and events. Your child will benefit from your modeling of this skill.
This mental imagery activity strengthens your child’s listening skills and oral expression. Being able to explain what was heard, and remembering details is vitally important to strengthening reading comprehension.
This activity ends with picture sequencing when your child will draw, in a sequential manner, the mental images created while listening to the story. See page 40 of the book, Comprehension Intervention Full Guide (www.parentsastutors.com). Access the website’s product page. Enjoy the tutorials which were designed for parents who may need modeling.
Parents as Tutors builds parents capacity to help their children address reading deficits. We model strategies for you, and make available many resources with step-by-step guidance on how this should be done. Visit us at www.parentsastutors.com
Dr Andrea Thompson
Parents as Tutors
