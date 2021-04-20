DEE’S Wood-Fired Pizza and Kitchen is Proud to Announce Its Reopening on April 21
The Italian dinner house with an American twist is newly remodeledFOREST HILLS, N.Y., USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic DEE’S Wood-Fired Pizza and Kitchen, a beloved Forest Hills institution, will be reopening its doors on April 21 after renovating its interior design. The updated look features a new imported Italian wood pizza oven by Forza Forni, a sleek modern cocktail bar and a new high top table dining area. The modernized decor, done by New York designer Stacy McGarity, will provide a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.
“We are so excited for our relaunching of DEE’S. We are looking forward to seeing familiar faces while also making new friends. Our team of former and new employees have been working diligently to provide a superior dining experience. Our new menu will feature some old favorites and some new creations. In addition, our new beer and wine list will pair well with all of your dinner selections,” said Dee Arabian, owner of DEE’S Wood-Fired Pizza and Kitchen.
Celebrating the old and the new, DEE’S will still be offering their world-class authentic wood-fired pizzas and classic plates of pasta as well as new items such as “Give Me Five!”, a decadently rich chicken and sausage penne dish, imported “Danish Baby Back Ribs” and “Gambas Al Ajillo”, a traditional Spanish tapas dish. Our Chef Robert Danes with us for 21 years, heads the kitchen.
Dee Arabian is also proud to announce that his son, Andrew, will be the new general manager. Andrew will be in charge of both the service and culinary aspects of the restaurant. Working his way up through many positions in the restaurant, Andrew brings experience and enthusiasm to our new upscale dining environment.
“Having lived my entire life in Forest Hills, I am so proud of how our community has weathered the pandemic crisis with typical New York resolve,” said Arabian. “The new DEE’S will be a heartfelt welcome back from us to our friends and the local community. I think you will enjoy the changes my wife, Eileen, Andrew and I have made to DEE’S. We are excited to welcome you into our new dining rooms!”
Born and raised in Forest Hills, Queens, Dee Arabian attributes his love of delicious food and hospitality to his parents and family. Dee developed an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong work ethic, and a passion for the foodservice industry working in his family’s restaurants.
In 1993, at the age of 24, Dee opened DEE’S Brick Oven Pizza, and the restaurant quickly became a neighborhood favorite. Dee has created a family restaurant in every sense of the word. The staff is treated like family. Customers gather regularly as a family and enjoy a meal together. They celebrate many special family occasions at DEE’S, from first birthdays to 100-year-old celebrations, first dates to exchanging wedding vows.
DEE’S commitment to the guiding principles of prioritizing a warm and friendly environment accompanied with fresh, delicious food and great service has made DEE’S a neighborhood institution.
Life is very unpredictable, but DEE’S will always provide a family friendly place to bring people together to share a great meal. Pizza makes people happy!
For more information, or to book a reservation or order online, visit deesnyc.com
