Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Third and Fourth District.

Fourth District

On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at approximately 9:45 pm, the victim was walking in the 5000 block of 11th Street, Northeast. Two suspects approached the victim, both brandishing guns. The suspects demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. Both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 21-048-158

Third District

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm, the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the 1100 block of 9th Street, Northwest. Two suspects drove up to the victims’ vehicle. One of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 21-048-913

On Sunday, April 18, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

