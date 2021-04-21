Michele Hoskins new Executive Director of MLPSA
San Antonio, TX — Local Non-Profit names Michele Hoskins new Executive DirectorSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLPSA, also known as the Master’s Leadership Program of San Antonio has been producing high impact non-profit board leaders in San Antonio since 2004. The MLP Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele Hoskins as the new Executive Director. Hoskins is an experienced leader who brings over 30 years of expertise across many areas of education, community service, and business to the role. Hoskins was selected by a search committee and will replace current Executive Director Kathy MacNaughton who will retire in May. MacNaughton held the position for the last 8 years.
Hoskins comes to the role from an entrepreneurial background, most recently as owner and operator of two Urban Air Adventure Parks in San Antonio. She also serves as an adjunct faculty member in business and entrepreneurship at St. Phillips College. In addition, she is a business consultant, facilitator, leadership development coach and motivational speaker who has held several leadership positions with many business and educational organizations in San Antonio as well as in Arizona. She currently serves on the LiftFund board of directors and has previously served as the Chair of United Communities of San Antonio, board member for Our Lady of the Lake University, and the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio. Hoskins is an author and has co-written two best-selling books.
Hoskins holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership, and has completed the necessary paperwork for a doctoral degree in Organizational Management and Leadership from Capella University, and is in the final stages of receiving a PhD in Organizational Leadership and Christian Ministry from Grand Canyon University. Hoskins is a 2019 graduate of MLPSA’s Class XV.
“We are fortunate to find such a gifted leader within the MLP family to take the leadership reins going forward and help us achieve our vital mission. Not only is our MLP Board impressed with Michele’s combination of executive and leadership skills but also with her more than 30 years of business planning, management, strategic planning, fundraising, facilitation, consulting, and educational experience and her firsthand knowledge of board responsibilities and governance.” says Susan Steves Thompson, MLP Board Chair.
About MLPSA
MLP graduates have served on over 800 boards in the Greater San Antonio area. Our focus is to provide expanded pools of proven and prepared board talent to assist non-profit organizations in achieving their goals. Each year since 2004, MLP has provided selected program participants with a deep education and understanding of the unique needs and community landscape of San Antonio. Several training days throughout the year provide an extensive curriculum that includes non-profit training days with key government officials, businesses, and organizations in the region. Graduates are then presented with board opportunities available in the community through our Agency Partners, allowing them to be connected to agencies based on need and their mission as well as Graduate experience, unique skills, and areas of interest.
MLP Mission:
We prepare diverse, proven leaders for non-profit board service through skills development and a firsthand view of strengths and challenges in San Antonio and surrounding areas. In partnership with non-profits, we provide opportunities for graduates to serve as vital contributors in creating equitable, inclusive outcomes and building a better community.
MLP Vision:
Every graduate strengthening community through impactful non-profit board leadership.
