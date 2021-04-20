Evolio and Explori Join Forces in North America

Joe Federbush, president, Evolio; Mark Brewster, CEO, Explori

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event measurement experts Evolio Marketing and Explori are pleased to announce that they have entered into a North American strategic partnership, combining strengths to further expand their world-class expo and corporate event measurement services.

Explori CEO Mark Brewster says, “We couldn’t have found a better partner at this stage in our strategy. Evolio’s experience, skills and reputation are second to none. Not only does this relationship deliver new resources, it brings years of exhibit measurement specialism that is already adding value. The US has been the fastest-growing market for us for the last three years. Having a US office, an expanded team, and additional expertise sees us primed for further growth.”

“Having worked in event measurement and strategy for more than 20 years, I am confident that Explori’s platform and expertise solves the problem of delivering quality research at a massive scale regardless of the size and budget of an organization’s event marketing program,” commented Joe Federbush, president, Evolio. “There are strong synergies between our businesses and I’m very enthusiastic about the enhanced benefits and insights they will bring to Evolio’s customers.”

Federbush has taken the role of executive vice president, North America, at Explori and will oversee customer success, business development, and talent acquisition for BtoB and BtoC events, while continuing his role as president of EVOLIO.

“One of the most sought-after components of a strategic approach to measurement is the ability to provide largescale industry and client benchmarks,” added Federbush. “Explori leads the market in this respect, and through our partnership, we can further accelerate the development of our event and exhibit benchmarks for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, benefitting our clients significantly.”

Michael Dezso, Head of Experiential Strategy, Czarnowski says, "Providing our clients with measurement solutions is critical for their success and is an extremely important aspect of our business when managing strategic event programs. The combination of Evolio and Explori will be a great solution and I'm looking forward to seeing this in action.”

About EVOLIO

EVOLIO helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits and we do not produce events, but we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO.

EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? (www.evoliomarketing.com)

About Explori

Explori is an end-to-end, enterprise event measurement platform and consultancy. We measure the real business impact of events and our dashboards integrate data from multiple sources to create a crystal-clear understanding of event performance. Our technology joins up real-time data across businesses of any size and it produces organisational benchmarks and analytics that enable senior event leaders to make informed strategic decisions. Explori is chosen by over 3,000 in-person and virtual events worldwide and all our clients can compare their results to our uniquely robust industry benchmarks.

In addition, Explori offers a range of managed services delivering in-depth insights and strategic recommendations. (www.explori.com)

