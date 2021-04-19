Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LenderDock Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Automate Lien Holder Processes

The new partnership advances the goal of an all-digital lien holder data management solution by fully automating on-demand policy verifications and updates.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, LenderDock Inc. (LenderDock) and The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) announced a new partnership that advances the goal of an all-digital lienholder data management solution by fully automating on-demand lienholder verifications and mortgagee correction requests.

LenderDock’s innovative policy Verification-as-a-Service (VaaS) platform and services suite are eliminating the millions of unwanted lender-originated phone calls, emails, faxes and letters while attaining the highest digital delivery of escrow billing and interested-party notifications in the industry. The complete end-to-end solution provides significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for insurance providers.

Founded in 1852, the Worcester, MA based insurance company is one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. Together with its agents and wholly owned subsidiaries, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items.

Glenn Margosian – AVP, Process, Technology, Analytics for The Hanover Insurance Group

“Lenderdock is delivering on its promise of handling many of our financial institution inquiries through its platform, which has resulted in a reduction of calls to our Customer Service Center, allowing us to spend more time with our customers and agents. From the initial engagement all the way through post-implementation support, Lenderdock has been a highly collaborative and innovative vendor partner.”

“LenderDock’s objective and overall design is to empower insurance providers with a comprehensive solution that drives down costs and sunsets antiquated and obsolete business processes that distract from serving, supporting and retaining customers,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO. “In today’s competitive landscape, we are streamlining a way for carriers and insurance providers alike to get back to the business of exclusively focusing on their policyholders.”

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder data management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders and all financial third parties the ability to electronically verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.

