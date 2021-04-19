The Michigan Law Firm, PC Now Accepts Cryptocurrency
The Michigan Law Firm, PC is now accepting cryptocurrency in exchange for certain legal services. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and most others are accepted.
The Michigan Law Firm, PC wants to make its hourly-billing practice areas, like family law and business law available to those who prefer to pay in crypto.”BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the overwhelming support for cryptocurrency as of late, The Michigan Law Firm, PC is now accepting cryptocurrency in exchange for legal services. While most popular forms of cryptocurrency will be accepted, the Firm anticipates that the majority of cryptocurrency payments will be made with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin.
— Josh Freedman
The Business Manager of The Michigan Law Firm, PC, Josh Freedman said, “Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are gaining in popularity. The Michigan Law Firm, PC wants to make its hourly-billing practice areas, like family law and business law available to those who prefer to pay in crypto. As cryptocurrency and decentralized finance continue to gain momentum, and as it becomes easier to convert cryptocurrency into fiat currency, our firm seeks to provide new and existing clients with more options to pay for legal services.” Mr. Freedman and Racine Miller, the Managing Partner of the Firm, are very excited to start conducting business in cryptocurrency. “We brand ourselves as a modern law firm, so this is the next logical step.”
The legal industry is frequently stereotyped as being slow to adapt to emerging technology, but the Firm seeks to use technology when it improves the services offered in a safe, secure, and ethical manner. While The Michigan Law Firm, PC has been cloud-based and therefore paper file free since opening its doors, many law firms still operate with filing cabinets, handwritten notes, and paper invoices. Not only is it more convenient, secure, and more efficient to use technological solutions to run any business, including Law Firms, but it’s also increasingly in demand by prospective clients. So, The Michigan Law Firm, PC’s stance on accepting cryptocurrency should come as no surprise to those who understand the Firm’s zeal for improving efficiencies and client interactions with modern approaches.
The Michigan Law Firm, PC is also currently testing the implementation of additional blockchain technology to further improve Firm operations. For more information about The Michigan Law Firm, PC, visit www.themichiganlawfirm.com or call 844.464.3476.
The Michigan Law Firm, PC is a civil litigation firm, which handles a variety of personal injury lawsuits, including auto accidents, medical provider cases, slip and falls, and civil rights matters, as well as family law and business law matters.
Josh Freedman
The Michigan Law Firm PC
+1 8444643476
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter