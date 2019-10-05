The Michigan Law Firm, PC Named as Top Car Accident Law Firm in Detroit for Third Year Running

Rated Top Car Accident Law Firm - Three Years In A Row

The Michigan Law Firm, PC has been chosen as one of the Top Car Accident Lawyers serving Detroit for the third year in a row.

BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, USA, October 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that The Michigan Law Firm, PC has been chosen as one of the Top Car Accident Lawyers serving Detroit for the third year in a row. This is an excellent achievement and we’d like to thank all our clients for their continued support this year.The coveted rating was chosen by Expertise, a company guiding consumers to the best providers in their area. Their research identifies the top service professionals in the U.S. in over 200 different industries through a vigorous selection process.After identifying a broad pool of active professionals within a given business category and geographical area (in this case 243 Car Accident Lawyers in Detroit), Expertise first analyzes publicly available data before verifying contract and license information to ensure candidates are actively doing business and have a good standing within their respective communities.They then use dedicated software to grade each business on more than 25 variables across the following five criteria:• Reputation• Credibility• Experience• Engagement• ProfessionalismAfter judging against these five key areas, Expertise manually reviews and hand-picks the best of the best to make it into each year’s list. From the 154 curated law firms in this year’s grading process, only 21 made the final cut.The Michigan Law Firm, PC would like to thank Expertise for selecting us as one of the best law firms in our field for the third year in a row, and we want to congratulate the rest of the shortlisted lawyers and personal injury law firms on their success. The full 2019 shortlist is available to view here.About The Michigan Law Firm, PC:The Michigan Law Firm, PC is a civil litigation law firm. We handle all varieties of personal injury cases including auto accidents , motorcycle accidents, medical provider cases , dog bites, and slip and falls. Our firm is truly unique. We use advanced technology in an effort to provide the highest quality of legal representation possible. Our experienced lawyers and legal team will work hard to reach a settlement in your case. In the event that settlement is not a good option, our firm is ready to take your case to trial.We offer free consultations, honest and fair representation, and if we can take your case, our experienced team will communicate with you regularly with case updates. Come in and meet with an accident attorney today. You deserve a great lawyer fighting for you. For more information, please contact the firm 24/7 at 844.464.3476.About Expertise:Finding the right highly-skilled legal professional takes significant time and effort, including in-depth research, detailed comparisons, and deciphering which online reviews are reliable and authentic. Expertise features only objectively quantified and qualified legal professionals hand-picked by their selection process. They do the research to understand what’s important when searching for experienced law firms so their readers can trust the results.Expertise’s proprietary research and selection process identifies the top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month they help over 10 million customers find the best qualified service professionals for their needs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.