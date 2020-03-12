Remote Mediation Services Now Offered

Remote Video Mediations The Michigan Law Firm, PC

Remote mediation services are now offered through The Michigan Law Firm, PC. Cases stalled by coronavirus concerns are good candidates for remote meditations.

BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many states, including Michigan, have started reporting cases of the Coronavirus, The Michigan Law Firm, PC now offers litigants the option to participate in fully remote alternative dispute resolution sessions. For litigants interested bringing in a neutral to assist in binding or nonbinding options including mediations , facilitations, arbitrations, remote video ADR services are an increasingly worthwhile option. Remote video mediations provide a number of benefits in this environment such as:Safe and sanitary conditionsNo travel time or travel costsMore efficient mediationsAbility to share screensInstant file sharingUnlimited participantsSecure connectionsConfidential optionParties can make arrangements for their clients to join video conferences remotely as well. The logistical advantages of remote mediations conducted by videoconferencing , as opposed to traditional mediations are significant. Clients, medical providers, lienholders, and insurance adjusters that are far away can simply join the mediation from their computer, tablet, or even from their smartphone. Additionally, if the trial court is unable to hold a trial or hearing due to the Coronavirus protocols, the parties may enlist the remote ADR services of The Michigan Law Firm, PC to swiftly, fairly, and safely resolve your issues.Parties can contact The Michigan Law Firm, PC at 844.464.3476 to schedule remote video mediations 24/7. Emergency scheduling is available. The Michigan Law Firm, PC is a Michigan civil litigation firm based in Birmingham, MI handling matters across the state of Michigan, comprised of experienced trial attorneys, mediators, and legal support staff.Josh Freedman is a Michigan certified mediator and offers facilitation and neutral ADR services through The Michigan Law Firm, PC. Mr. Freedman has also been approved by the following circuit courts for their civil mediator lists: Wayne County, Oakland County, Macomb County, and Ingham County.



