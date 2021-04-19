Pristine British Columbia Family Estate to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Engel & Völkers Okanagan

Terraced rows of fragrant Russian Sage and lush gardens surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for 45. Marvel at the world class finishes such as double-height windows bathing the principal rooms in natural light, offering sweeping views of the rolling hills, mountains, and stunning lakefronts below. Sublime craftsmanship and luxury materials throughout are sure to impress, including American black walnut cabinetry and detailing, Swarovski crystal fixtures, and rare handcrafted antique palace doors from India. The ultimate in family security and privacy, 133 Ravine Drive boasts an array of smart technology to securely manage the property remotely. Relax in the pool and hot tub perfectly positioned to maximize the 180-degree south-facing views.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perched high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s top-rated wine growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley, 133 Ravine Drive will auction in June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Richard Deacon of Engel & Völkers Okanagan. Currently listed for $12.999 million CAD, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on June 10–15 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Partnering with Concierge Auctions after their record-breaking sale in the area last year is an incredible opportunity,” stated Deacon. “Our local knowledge coupled with the firm’s proven platform just makes sense—and we’re eager to channel that energy in the market into another chance at breaking a record for a simply incredible world class estate home.”

Terraced rows of fragrant lavender and lush gardens surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for nearly fifty. Marvel at the world class finishes such as double-height windows bathing the principal rooms in natural light, offering sweeping views of the rolling hills, mountains, and stunning lakefronts below. Sublime craftsmanship and luxury materials throughout are sure to impress, including American black walnut cabinetry and detailing, Swarovski crystal fixtures, and rare handcrafted antique palace doors from India. Relax in the heated pool and hot tub perfectly positioned to maximize the 180-degree south-facing views. Make the best use of the property’s prime Okanagan location with the summer kitchen, alfresco dining area, and unique Scottish bothy with kitchen, bathroom, and sitting area with a fireplace for a more intimate setting. Additional features include: smart technology to securely manage the property remotely; an attached oversized triple garage with heated floor; a fully finished basement; wine cellar; and spacious sunroom—all just 20 minutes to Kalamalka Lake and all the recreation it offers, plus just 35 minutes to Kelowna International Airport.

“This estate is everything you could ask for in an all-in-one generational property,” stated the seller. “Offering incredible views of the Okanagan Valley, you have the unique option of enjoying the home’s privacy and resort-like amenities, or venturing out to nearby recreational centers for any number of outdoor activities. It truly is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

Coldstream’s motto is “Rural Living at its Finest”, famous for its orchards, vineyards, diverse family farms, and estate acreages. Some of the best views the Valley has to offer can be seen right out of this home’s perfectly placed windows. The rolling hills of the Okanagan stretch to stunning Kalamalka Lake, dotted with ponderosa pines and groves of Douglas fir. South-facing windows feature views of Kalamalka Lake, the largest glacier-fed lake in the Valley, as its color ranges from cyan to indigo with Coldstream’s four distinct seasons. Canoe, cycle, and fish in the most popular beaches of the Okanagan, like Kal Beach, Cosens Bay Beach, Jade Bay Beach, and Juniper Bay Beach, each within 20 minutes of your front door. Venture only 12 minutes to visit Vernon, or 50 minutes to Kelowna.

133 Ravine Drive is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.