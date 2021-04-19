ATLANTA FAZE AND FAZE CLAN TO HOST CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE SEASON 3 LAUNCH EVENTS WITH CUSTOM GOLD BAR PRIZING
UNPRECEDENTED & FIRST OF ITS KIND PRIZE POOL IS $100K+ IN THE FORM OF CUSTOM GOLD BARS AND $50K IN EARNINGS
CONFIRMED TALENT INCLUDES FAZE NICKMERCS, FAZE SWAGG, DR. DISRESPECT, SYPHERPK, HUSKERRS, AYDAN, FAZE BLAZE, FAZE PAMAJ, FAZE DIRTY, FAZE NIO, FAZE BOOYA & MORE
Atlanta FaZe and FaZe Clan are excited to announce the “Atlanta FaZe $100k+ Gold Rush” and “Atlanta FaZe $50k Global Cash Grab” in celebration of the Season Three launch of Call of Duty®: Warzone and Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War. The tournaments are the official Season Three launch event and will take place on April 22 and April 23 from 4:00-9:30pm ET on Call of Duty and FaZe Clan’s Twitch channels as well as Atlanta FaZe’s YouTube channel. The announcement came today in the form of a visually mindblowing Call of Duty inspired video, watch HERE.
Atlanta FaZe and FaZe Clan are known to break barriers in the livestream event space and the “Atlanta FaZe $100K + Gold Rush'' will be no exception. During the tournament, duo teams will compete for the grand prize of $100K+ in the form of custom 1 kilogram gold bars presented in a one-of-a-kind acrylic display case. Some of FaZe Clan’s most followed content creators like FaZe Nickmercs, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Blaze, FaZe Pamaj, FaZe Dirty, FaZe Nio, FaZe Booya are confirmed to compete alongside some of the biggest streamers and names in gaming scene including Dr. Disrespect, SypherPK, Huskerrs, Aydan, Tommey, TeePee, MuteX, LEGIQN, JoeWo, BobbyPoff, ZLaner, DiazBiffle, Kaysan, Royalize, KaleiRenay and more. Atlanta FaZe and FaZe Clan had no choice but to take the prizing to new heights.
On the heels of “Atlanta FaZe $100k Gold Rush,” Atlanta FaZe and FaZe Clan will kick off “Atlanta FaZe $50k Global Cash Grab” which will feature some of the world’s most recognized international streamers like FaZe Testy, SkyrrozTV, MoonRyde, Low4n, POW3Rtv, Recrent, FlexZ, Austin and BerriTV. Duo teams will compete for the ultimate prize of $50,000 on April 23 at 4pm ET on Call of Duty and FaZe Clan’s Twitch channels as well as Atlanta FaZe’s YouTube channel.
Atlanta FaZe is a premier Call of Duty League™ franchise, jointly owned by Atlanta Esports Ventures and FaZe Clan. Placing second overall in the 2020 Call of Duty League season and currently the No. 1 seed in the 2021 standings, Atlanta FaZe have created a massive following within the esports scene. This year, Atlanta FaZe kicked off the season with 11 consecutive wins, the longest win streak in Call of Duty League history. Atlanta FaZe and FaZe Clan are not letting their momentum slow down by creating a world class event for the official launch of Call of Duty®: Warzone Season Three.
Atlanta FaZe and FaZe Clan are continuing their expansion into the livestream event space with “Atlanta FaZe $100k+ Gold Rush.” In 2020, FaZe Clan put on the first-ever tournament for Call of Duty: Warzone with #Fight2Fund, which raised nearly $125,000 for those affected by COVID-19. FaZe Clan also teamed up with Twitch in September for “Twitch Rivals: FaZe Face-Off feat. Call of Duty: Warzone,” which saw over 202K concurrent viewers and 1.1M in total viewership. Atlanta FaZe and FaZe Clan also hosted the very successful “Atlanta FaZe Cold War Clash Ft. FaZe Clan” in November to celebrate the release of Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War.
About Atlanta FaZe:
Atlanta FaZe is a premier Call of Duty League franchise, jointly owned by Atlanta Esports Ventures and FaZe Clan. Placing second overall in the 2020 Call of Duty League season, the Atlanta FaZe have created a massive following within the esports scene. The Atlanta FaZe team features the instantly recognizable red, black, and white colors of FaZe Clan. Designed by FaZe Clan’s Tommy “Temperrr” Olivera, the logo design pays homage to Atlanta’s rich culture while also crediting AEV’s progressive esports advancements in the state. The Atlanta FaZe consists of a carefully curated team of focused, adaptive players and a championship-winning coaching staff. The Atlanta FaZe comes to the League with the experience and ability to be fierce competition as well as a dominating force in the global gaming industry. With the combination of AEV’s roots in Atlanta and the unparalleled brand recognition of FaZe Clan the Atlanta FaZe bring the best of esports to the Call of Duty League and to the city of Atlanta.
About FaZe Clan:
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes nine competitive teams in Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE, CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS COLD WAR, CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
