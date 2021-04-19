Shaftsbury State Police Barrack; Request for information, LSA/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

Vermont State Police

STATION: Shaftsbury

CASE#: 21B300980

TROOPER: Sgt. Todd Wilkins

CONTACT#: 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 4/14/21

LOCATION: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash/Duty to stop

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 14, 2021 Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash. Witnesses advised a brown colored SUV struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to the pole. Upon arrival troopers discovered the utility pole sustained damage and the vehicle was no longer at the scene. The investigation revealed the vehicle pictured below, which is a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a roof rack, is possibly the vehicle involved.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has any other information, please contact Sgt Todd Wilkins at the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks (802) 442-5421.

