Shaftsbury State Police Barrack; Request for information, LSA/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
Vermont State Police
STATION: Shaftsbury
CASE#: 21B300980
TROOPER: Sgt. Todd Wilkins
CONTACT#: 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 4/14/21
LOCATION: Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash/Duty to stop
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 14, 2021 Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash. Witnesses advised a brown colored SUV struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to the pole. Upon arrival troopers discovered the utility pole sustained damage and the vehicle was no longer at the scene. The investigation revealed the vehicle pictured below, which is a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a roof rack, is possibly the vehicle involved.
If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has any other information, please contact Sgt Todd Wilkins at the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks (802) 442-5421.
SGT. Todd L Wilkins
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police/Shaftsbury
96 Airpoirt Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421