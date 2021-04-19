US 82 Lamar County Virtual Public Meeting Set on April 29

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. April 29 to gather public input on proposed to US 82 in Lamar County, from the Fannin-Lamar County line eastward to State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will provide details on the proposed project. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input on this proposed roadway. Comments must be received by May 14, 2021 to be part of the official record.

The proposed project includes widening US 82 from a two-lane highway to a four-lane, divided highway for a distance of approximately 16 miles. The proposed roadway from the Fannin-Lamar County line to County Road 23900 west of Toco, Texas, would include two, 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, and a 68-foot-wide depressed median. From CR 23900 to State Loop 286, the roadway would include two, 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, and a 16-foot-wide continuous left turn lane. Within the City of Paris limits, a five-foot-wide sidewalk would be provided on the south side of US 82.

The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right-of-way and potential displacements of residential and commercial structures. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for displaced and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction, can be obtained from the TxDOT Paris District office by calling (903) 737-9300.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by About Hearings-Meetings, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Lamar County link. Alternately, enter the key words US 82 Lamar County into the search bar at the top right side of the screen/page, then select the Virtual Public Meeting – US 82 Lamar County link.

Comments can also be written and mailed to: TxDOT Paris District, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email through the online project/meeting site.

Special communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting Duane Goode, TxDOT Project Manager, at (903) 737-9282 no later than 4 p.m. on April 26. Advanced noticed is required as some services and accommodations require time to arrange. TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.