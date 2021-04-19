American Case Management Association Announces Promotion of Marlene Bober to Senior Vice President

Marlene Bober, Senior Vice President, American Case Management Association

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA), a professional membership organization for nurses, social workers, physician leaders and other health care professionals in case management and transitions of care practice, proudly announces the appointment of Marlene Bober, MHA, ACM-RN, to Senior Vice President.

Bober joined ACMA as Vice President of Practice Development in January of last year, leading ACMA’s certification services, oversight of the Association of Physician Leadership in Care Management (APLCM), the Transitions of Care Standards of Practice and served as a clinical resource for content development. At the onset of the pandemic, Ms. Bober was instrumental in developing vital resources and tools for case management professionals to help educate practitioners in the areas of legislative updates, COVID-19 protocols, emergency preparedness and self-care.

“Marlene Bober joined our organization just before the COVID-19 pandemic and immediately began leading efforts to provide resources, education and expertise to case management professionals in all areas of health care delivery. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, but her work ethic, diligence and commitment to our practice has made a true difference to our association and our members,” said L. Greg Cunningham, ACMA CEO and Founder.

Ms. Bober will continue the governance of her existing departments along with supervising all research and data collection ACMA provides to its’ members and clients.

“I am excited to transition into this new leadership role,” said Ms. Bober. “Through ACMA, I get to share, learn and work with some of the most innovative practitioners in care management. Throughout my career, I’ve worked to make a difference for patients, families and providers and ACMA has given me the opportunity to make a difference. It is an honor.”

Prior to joining ACMA, Marlene served as Vice President for Integrated Care Management at Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois. She brings more than 20 years of experience as an executive nurse leader. Marlene earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Health Services degree from the University of St. Francis. She has earned a certificate of executive management and project management from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and her Accredited Case Manager certification from ACMA.

About ACMA

The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is the largest non-profit, professional membership association for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. Founded in 1999, ACMA is comprised of more than 8,000 members nationwide, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with case management and transitions of care and over 40,000 educational subscribers. Through research data, educational products and conferences, advocacy and networking events ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession and influence public policy. For more information, visit [http://www.acmaweb.org.