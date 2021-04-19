Parents Supporting their Online Learners: Part 8 of 11
Transforming Struggling Writers
There is a strong correlation between reading and writing.”UPPER MARLBORO, MARYLAND, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As parents co-partner with teachers to address learning loss and deficits which existed prior to COVID-19, many are focusing on writing, and rightly so. While children receive and process information via reading and listening, thereby using their receptive skills, it is through speaking and writing that students are able to produce and demonstrate their learning. So, a focus on writing is extremely important. Some children are great at articulating and verbalizing their learning in an organized and well-structured manner; however, this is not reflected in their writing on classwork and State exams.
— Parents as Tutors
Several strategies that parents can use, are shared in our (www.parentsastutors.com) Comprehension Intervention Full Guide resource; however, the following are great starters.
1. Start out by conveying to your child that books are written in particular text structures. Follow up by examining the text structure of your
child’s favorite books.
2. If your child enjoys cooking, get books chock-filled with menus, and discuss how the author writes using a sequencing structure. Note
how the events are described in order using words such as first, next, finally, etc. The same can be done if you are reviewing history
books or magazines. Note how events are written in a sequenced and chronological order. Finally have your child to begin writing in a
similar format.
Continue using the strategy of exposing children to various text structures, and then having them mirror this same structure in their writing. See Understanding Text Structure in our resource Comprehension Intervention Full Guide. Visit www.parentsastutors.com and click on Products-in-English. In addition, access the tutorials for additional guidance.
Dr. Andrea Thompson
Parents as Tutors
+1 3018141303
drthompsonandrea@gmail.com
