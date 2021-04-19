Verathon Introduces GlideScope BFlex Single-Use Bronchoscopes into Europe

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon, a global leader in airway management devices, is pleased to announce that GlideScope® BFlex™ single-use bronchoscopes are now available to customers in the European markets. BFlex provides the accessibility of a single-use bronchoscope while delivering the brilliant images and control typically associated with a reusable bronchoscope. BFlex is offered in a range of sizes, including the BFlex 3.8 for lung isolation procedures, BFlex 5.0 for most bronchoscopy needs, and BFlex 5.8 for suctioning with a large working channel.

BFlex connects seamlessly to the GlideScope Core™ monitor system, integrating bronchoscopy and video laryngoscopy into a single mobile solution to support efficient patient care. The GlideScope Core system is available with both a 10” and a 15” high-definition monitor. The mobile workstation utilizes an articulating arm that can be positioned directly over the patient for better visualization. The GlideScope Core monitor also includes a novel Dual View mode, giving users the option to see bronchoscope and video laryngoscope views simultaneously when managing extremely difficult airways.

“When we developed the GlideScope BFlex, we considered many aspects of the user experience,” says Tim Shauf, Verathon’s Vice President & General Manager of Respiratory and Surgical Solutions. “GlideScope with BFlex is the Total Airway Solution that is designed to address clinicians’ top priorities of image quality and efficient suction while also providing the availability and safety benefits they have come to expect with single-use medical devices.”

By combining bronchoscopy and video laryngoscopy in one system, GlideScope Core with BFlex allow medical facilities to rely on a single device that can be set up quickly and utilized for either intubations or bedside bronchoscopy procedures. The GlideScope Total Airway Solution ensures that operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency departments have the necessary airway management and bronchoscopy tools at hand, even when the most challenging situations arise.

For Matt Morgan, Vice President EMEA, the introduction of GlideScope with BFlex into the European market represents an exciting opportunity. “We believe that healthcare providers in Europe will immediately recognize the advantages that this system can deliver. Verathon is dedicated to helping our customers deliver the best in patient care, and GlideScope with BFlex is a prime example of that.”

More information about the GlideScope with BFlex and other Verathon products can be found at www.verathon.com/glidescope.

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are bladder volume measurement and airway management. The company’s BladderScan portable ultrasound and GlideScope® video laryngoscopy systems effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers and meaningfully raise the standard of care for patients. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit verathon.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper designs and develops software (both software-as-a-service and licensed), and engineered products and solutions for healthcare, transportation, food, energy, water, education and other niche markets worldwide. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.