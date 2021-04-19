Life Elements’ Best Selling CBD Bath Bomb Receives a “Signature” Refresh with New Name, CBD Strength Chart, and Web UX
Wellness Brand Life Elements’ Best Selling CBD Bath Bomb Receives a “Signature” Refresh with New Name, CBD Strength Chart, and Enhanced Web User ExperienceATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is pleased to announce that it has added a distinguishing “Signature” to the name of its best selling CBD Bath Bomb Collection to reflect its status as the brand’s most popular wellness product. Life Elements collection of Signature CBD Bath Bombs has consistently been a leading wellness product in the growing CBD beauty and skin-care markets as noted in top tier media publications such as Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Well + Good, Refinery 29 and The Zoe Report to name a few. The elevation of its name recognizes the brand’s signature status and gives a nod to its superlative reputation.
The Signature CBD Bath Bombs represent the foundation of Life Elements heritage, demonstrating the finest in artisan hand-crafted tradition. Each Signature CBD Bath Bomb is made with goat’s milk, oatmeal, vitamin E, and calendula, all known for their restorative and soothing properties. Infused with essential oils such as copaiba and eucalyptus, each soak captures the essence and ingredient aromas, offering relaxation and ease for sore muscles. Created using the most effective and clean, nature-based ingredients, the Signature Bath Bombs feature organic, grown in the USA, hemp-derived broad spectrum CBD, presented in three different strengths.
• 50mg - the lowest in dosage without compromising quality is likened to a gentle, calming massage.
• 100mg - a happy medium to take the edge off and relax.
• 200mg - the strongest and most popular Signature CBD Bath Bomb tapping into ingredients that relieve tension, ache & pain.
In a survey of repeat bath bomb purchasers, 64% chose Life Elements CBD Bath Bombs on the basis of strength, with the 200mg Signature CBD Bath Bomb being the most popular choice and over 70% of users sighting use for pain and anxiety. After months of researching and developing strategies to showcase the collection of Signature CBD Bath Bombs as one of the most effective products on the market, Life Elements is proud to introduce an inventive CBD Strength Chart to inform guests about each bath bombs’ variant as it relates to ache and pain management and anxiety relief. The integration of the CBD Strength Chart is part of Life Element’s product refresh featuring enhanced collection of Signature CBD Bath Bombs and Specialty CBD Bath Bomb product pages, optional Bath Bomb Bundle pricing, streamlined navigation, and beautifully curated photography for a user shopping experience that celebrates Life Elements’ success.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall health and wellness aspirations. As a premier body, bath, and skin-care brand, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients sourced ethically and sustainably, always tested on humans, never on animals. Life Elements strives to be eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and advocates for a sustainable planet, healthy bodies, and positive vibes. Founded in Atascadero, California, Life Elements is a minority and woman-owned business homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
