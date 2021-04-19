Microbe Formulas Named the #5 Best Place to Work in Idaho

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

“Best Places to Work in Idaho” Recognizes Meridian Health Company as a Great Place to Work

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Places to Work in Idaho recognized Microbe Formulas, a Meridian-based health company, as the #5 best place to work in the medium employer category. On April 15, 2021, Microbe employees gathered for a viewing party of the Best Places to Work in Idaho virtually streamed award ceremony revealing the ranks of the top 10 employers in each category.

Best Places to Work in Idaho has been recognizing companies across Idaho based on employee feedback surveys for the last 13 years. They look at 52 touch points to determine which places are truly great places to work.

Microbe Formulas was established in 2017 and is on a mission to restore hope and health by creating health solutions that work. Along with this mission, the company centers on five core values. These values include People First, Excellence and Integrity, Congruent, Extreme Ownership, and Intentionally Disruptive.

Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager at Microbe says, “Being an employee at Microbe has been a lifesaver for me! Not only is the culture so focused on team member well-being and putting ‘People First,’ but the products really work and have begun to improve my chronic illness symptoms.”

Microbe employees enjoy complementary supplements to manage their own health and an “intentional acts” budget to give to others in need. The Meridian office provides an onsite fitness facility, a rock wall, a massage chair, healthy snacks, and Uplift ergonomic desks. Health benefits, life coaching, and chiropractic care are also advantages to working for Microbe Formulas.

Ryan Riley, partner and Chief Technology Officer, says, “We strive every day to ensure that our team members are happy. We know that motivated and empowered employees are most likely to excel, and the mutual respect built between individual contributors and leadership makes us exponentially more powerful.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.

