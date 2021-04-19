Hartzell Companies Invest in the Future
Through acquisitions, new products, STCs
The Hartzell family of companies are leaders in firewall forward products and services and continue to invest in these types of products and technology.”OHIO, FLORIDA, OKLAHOMA, MINNESOTA, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hartzell family of companies is investing heavily in the future of general aviation. Hartzell has grown its footprint to include numerous aviation brands and a group of wholly owned companies that develop, certify and manufacture products for the general aviation industry.
Today, the Hartzell group continues its stewardship of the general aviation industry through continuous and significant investments in the future of each one of its companies. Hartzell Propeller, in Piqua, Ohio, was founded more than 100 years ago. Today, it is the world’s leading manufacturer of aircraft propellers, with multiple relationships with new aircraft OEMs.
Hartzell Engine Technologies, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., was formed in 2010 and has curated a large portfolio of branded general aviation systems and components. Quality Aircraft Accessories Holding Corp. (QAA), an FAA Part 145 Class 1 and Class 2 Repair Station with locations in Tulsa, Okla, and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., became an integral part of the Hartzell family in 2019 through an acquisition.
Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc. (AWI-AMI), of Egan, Minn., were acquired in the same period. More recently, AWI-AMI purchased the assets and expertise of two additional general aviation organizations that specialize in aviation exhaust systems and custom metal fabrication.
Launching New Products in Uncertain Times
“In the midst of COVID-19 and its impact across the world, the Hartzell family of companies certified and launched over a dozen new products that bring significant performance gains to the market,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “In the past year alone, collectively, we have made incredible investments in product quality, service and new technologies — and we’re just getting started,” he said.
“On the Hartzell Propeller side, recent new product launches include STCs for the Odyssey, a four-blade composite scimitar prop for the Cirrus SR-22/22T, the Navigator, a three-blade composite scimitar prop for the Bonanza fleet, and the Voyager, a three-blade aluminum prop for the Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 aircraft,” Frigge added.
New Facilities and Equipment
“What sets us apart is a steadfast dedication to best-in-class service and support," said Keith Bagley, president of Hartzell Engine Technologies. “We support every product we bring to market. In fact, in just the past year, we’ve invested in new facilities and equipment in Alabama for Hartzell Engine Technologies, in Oklahoma for QAA and in Minnesota for AWI-AMI. This sets the stage for quality and growth for decades to come.”
“The Hartzell family of companies are leaders in firewall forward products and services and continue to invest in these types of products and technology. With our geographic locations and broad product lines, there is incredible opportunity to better serve our shared customers,” said QAA President Brett Benton. “Our experience and knowledge of the marketplace allows us to anticipate the needs of our customers and provide quality products backed by reliable service and support,” he added.
Each company in the Hartzell family delivers service and support through the entire product lifecycle. Both Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Engine Technologies have appointed a global network of recommended service facilities that meet high standards for maintenance, overhaul and repair services. QAA’s maintenance facilities offer same-day service guarantees on many aircraft accessories and components.
The Hartzell Family of Companies
The Hartzell family of companies’ lineup is spread across five states and employs more than 550 people. The companies include:
Hartzell Propeller, which is is the global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing technology for business, commercial and government customers. Hartzell propellers are produced using an innovative blend of sophisticated engineering analytics, certification skills and world-class manufacturing technologies.
Hartzell Engine Technologies is a leading OEM supplier and aerospace technology company that includes branded components from Janitrol Aero, Plane-Power, Aeroforce Turbocharger Systems, Sky-Tec, and Fuelcraft. These brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems.
Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. (AWI) specializes in welding, bending and fabricating sheet metal and tubing, as well as the manufacturing, repair and overhaul of piston aircraft exhaust and engine mounts.
Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc. (AMI) specializes in machining and welding, with a focus on bending and welding tube assemblies for jet engines and airframes. AMI also handles metal details for AWI’s exhaust and engine mount business.
Quality Aircraft Accessories (QAA) is an FAA Part 145 Class 1 and Class 2 Repair Station for piston engine and airframe accessories and an online distributor of new, rebuilt and overhauled engine accessories. With a primary facility in Tulsa and a growing location in Fort Lauderdale, QAA offers full product life-cycle support of Hartzell Engine Technologies manufactured products.
Propelling the Future of Aviation
Driven by a quest for higher performance and increased reliability, the Hartzell family of companies continues to invest in world-class processes and leading-edge technologies. Each company is committed to continuous innovation, from equipment enhancements to product design and development, including the latest electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion technologies.
To learn more about the Hartzell family of companies, visit HartzellProp.com/Family-Of-Companies.
