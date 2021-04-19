Sheet Music Direct Surpasses One Million Available Sheet Music Arrangements
Sheet Music Direct Offers World's Largest Online Catalog of Officially-Licensed Streaming Sheet MusicMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheet Music Direct, the online sheet music service powered by the world’s largest sheet music publisher, Hal Leonard, today announced that the company has now surpassed 1 million available sheet music arrangements, with a total catalog of over 1.1 million arrangements available for instant download or streaming.
This continued expansion of their catalog further cements Sheet Music Direct as the premier online provider of sheet music and music notation. With music from Hal Leonard, as well as multiple additional publishing partners such as Boosey & Hawkes, Schott Music, Eric Whitacre, Hope Publishing, Rubank, Vitamin String Quartet, and others, Sheet Music Direct offers the largest available catalog of official, licensed, and professionally-notated digital sheet music in the world.
Arrangements covering the entire spectrum of musical genres, artists, and composers, from Beethoven, Andrew Lloyd Weber, and George Gershwin to Elton John, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd, and are available in a vast array of difficulty levels, keys, and orchestrations for 35 musical instruments as well as musical ensembles including choir, band, and orchestra.
“Our mission at Sheet Music Direct is to help all musicians - beginners to pros - easily find and play the songs they love, for every instrument, genre, and skill level,” said Chris Koszuta, Hal Leonard’s VP of Digital and eCommerce. “This continued expansion of our catalog is our biggest content drop ever, and there’s even more to come. If a musician is ever looking for immediate access to sheet music for a song, we want to be their solution. For $9.99/month, musicians worldwide can get unlimited access to all 1.1 million sheet music arrangements via our popular PASS subscription.”
To best serve the differing needs of singers, musicians, bands, orchestras, and choirs, arrangements from the Sheet Music Direct catalog are available as à la carte downloads, with the option to print, or as part of Sheet Music Direct’s PASS unlimited sheet music streaming platform.
Sheet Music Direct is available online at www.sheetmusicdirect.com.
Trish Dulka
Hal Leonard
+1 414-479-8412
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter