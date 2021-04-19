Cooling Solutions for E-Motors Solved with Particle Method CFD
Particle-based Meshless CFD allows the experienced user to create an accurate simulation of an e-motor where thermal analysis can be completed with ease.
Dang! That is awesome!”MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing popularity of electric vehicles, e-motor cooling simulations are becoming a large design task for automotive manufacturers. Meritor, Toyota, Honda, GKN all use Particle CFD to study the cooling in electric engines and gearboxes.
EnginSoft is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday April 20th, 2021 at 10:30 AM CT on the topic. This webinar will go into detail and show how Particleworks will be used to solve an e-motor CFD analysis and use the mapping post process tool to extract HTC values for a thermal analysis.
About Particleworks
Particleworks is the leading software for simulating the movement of fluids. Our cutting-edge, particle-based simulator makes it easy to create and analyze 3D models in a variety of industrial contexts ‒ from oil sloshing and cooling for the automotive industry to mixing and kneading for medicine and plastics.
About EnginSoft
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. EnginSoft is the leading technology transfer company in the field of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE). We leverage CAE tools to help customers solve complex product development problems by combining technology transfer with CFD Consulting, FEA Consulting, training and research.
