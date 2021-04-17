Arrest Made in Carjacking and Robbery Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

Sixth District

On Monday, April 12, 2021, at approximately 6:46 pm, in the 3900 block of Clay Place, Northeast, the victim was seated in the rear of the vehicle, which was parked at the listed location. Three suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s money. The victim complied. The suspects forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-046-702

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at approximately 6:48 pm, in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast, the victim was outside of his vehicle, which was parked at the listed location. Three suspects approached the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-047-184

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at approximately 6:27 pm, in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast, four suspects approached the victim. The suspects assaulted the victim and took his property. The suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-047-617

On Friday, April 16, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking and Robbery for the above offenses.

These cases remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.