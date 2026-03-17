MPD Makes Arrests in Irving Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an assault that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, Third District officers were flagged down in 1100 block of Irving Street, Northwest, for the report of an assault. The suspect brandished a handgun and attempted to assault a female victim with the gun. The victim was able to escape and flag down police. Officers placed the suspect under arrest nearby.

28-year-old Ariel Isidro Fuentes Euceda, of Northwest was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Pistol Whip).

CCN:26034034

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