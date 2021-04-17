Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of Good Hope Court, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast.

At approximately 7:33 pm, members of DC Fire and EMS responded to the listed location for the report of a fire. Moments later members of the Seventh District were dispatched to the listed location for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, members located one female suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Two additional adult female victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The other victim was transported to a local hospital, and despite all lifesaving efforts, succumbed to her injuries.

The decedents have been identified as 48 year-old Wanda Wright and 32-year old Ebony Wright, both of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, April 16, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), the United States Marshals Special Operations Group, and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year-old Keanan Christopher Turner, of Forestville, MD. He has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated) and Assault With Intent to Kill While Armed.