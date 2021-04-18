Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the 1600 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:31 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a residential building, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 44 year-old Ronald McKnight, of Northwest, DC.

On Sunday, April 18, 2021, 39 year-old Nathan Hunter, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.