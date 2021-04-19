ANIL UZUN Has Been Announced as The Jury Member for The Turkey Photobook Awards 2021
IZMIR, TURKEY, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Turkish Photographers’ Association are delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees and jurys forTurkish Photobook Awards 2021.
ANIL UZUN is a photographer from Turkey that has been taking photos for more than 30 years. He has been blogging for ten years and has been talking about many aspects of photography in the media and press publications. Last year he got the prize for his latest book covering his photos from three projects depicting the people in pandemic.
“The Pandemic people”, a project in three parts by ANIL UZUN, begins by presenting the uncanny effects of the pandemic on people including women, children and frontline workers. ANIL UZUN’S documentaries of hospitals, football fields, malls, restaurants and schools take viewers to a time, place and feeling of all pandemic life, but more importantly, human life.
The Turkey Photobook Awards
Established in 2009 the Turkey Photobook Awards is backed by The Turkish Photographers’ Association and entrepreneurs and philanthropists. The award is a three year initiative which offers a photographer the chance to publish their first book with The Photographers’ Association. Submissions are judged by jury members and are open to all artists who have not yet published a book.
The winner will be announced by the jury members on June 21, Monday.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. He organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and continues to travel around the world to take photos.
