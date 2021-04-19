Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Industry Increases Research And Development Investments

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Most of the wearable blood pressure monitoring technologies are under either experimental or research and development stages. Companies and researchers are studying different wearable technologies that monitor the blood pressure. For instance, video from a smartphone is used to detect blood pressure by the variation in facial blood vessels. Valencell, a health-tech company, is working on an ear bud sensor for detecting the blood pressure using photoplethysmography. Also, Akttia bracelet, a cuff-less technology that uses an optical sensor for monitoring blood pressure is under validation. Therefore, more R&D in this field is expected to provide growth opportunities for wearable blood pressure monitoring devices market.

In April 16, Medopad, a digital health company that was renamed as Huma, has acquired two artificial intelligence (AI) and wearable technology businesses in the UK, BioBeats and Tarilian Laser Technologies (TLT). Tarilian Laser Technologies is a United Kingdom-based digital health start-up manufacturing and developing wearable blood pressure monitors. The acquisition is to expand Huma’s digital biomarker expertise, enabling it to incorporate mental and cardiovascular health data through its platform. Such acquisitions are a trend in the digital blood pressure monitors market.

Other major players in the wearable blood pressure monitors market are Blipcare, GE Healthcare, ForaCare Suisse, Omron, Xiaomi, Philips, Medaval, Qardio, and Smiths Group.

The global wearable blood pressure monitors market is expected grow from $0.86 billion in 2020 to $1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The wearable blood pressure monitoring market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%. The countries with blood pressure monitor market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The wearable blood pressure monitors market covered in this report is segmented by product into wrist blood pressure monitor, upper arm blood pressure monitor, finger blood pressure monitor. The wearable blood pressure monitors market is also segmented by technology into Wi-Fi based, Bluetooth-based and by application into hospital, clinic, home care settings, others.

The wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented by product into upper arm blood pressure monitor, wrist blood pressure monitor, finger blood pressure monitor. The wearable blood pressure monitors market is also segmented by technology into Wi-Fi based, Bluetooth-based and by application into hospital, clinic, home care settings, others.

