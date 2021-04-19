Caffrey Francis and Jon Anderson Talk with Candice Georgiadis
Caffrey Francis, CEO of Grow Hair Clients. Jon Anderson, President and Founder of Growing Love Network
— Caffrey Francis, CEO of Grow Hair Clients
Caffrey Francis, CEO of Grow Hair Clients
Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?
I would say the tipping point was a few months ago when I launched a home inspection business with my father. Immediately after we launched the phone was ringing off the hook and it was hard for us to keep up with the demand plus the other businesses that we imminently had to scale back. The same happened with Grow Hair Clients the first week I launched. I was completely booked and for me to keep up with the demand I decided that I could only speak to extremely qualified prospects so before someone would schedule a call with me, they were notified that if they don’t at least complete the required pre-call homework one hour before their client and sales growth mapping call their appointment would automatically be canceled and the next person in line would get their call slot. I’m happy to say that the demand has only increased, and I only work with people who are highly motivated to gain up to 10 clients in 30-days and build a business that automatically grows by itself month after month.
What did I do differently — I implemented my 9-step proven process which is the exact process I show hairstylists and salon owners, how to apply this process to their business. For anyone trying to grow their business I would tell them to go to my website and watch the 9-step roadmap video — you’ll quickly be able to understand how to grow your clients and sales. My 9-step process works for any business.
Jon Anderson, President and Founder of Growing Love Network
What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?
Growing Love Network is a small operation. Everyone who works for us, including Joanna and I, get paid as contract workers. That being said, I used to be in charge of about 40 counselors and 60 staff persons. One of the biggest lessons I learned from that experience is that everyone should have a voice in the direction, as well as day-to-day decisions which involve them. As a CEO, you may have an idea that you believe is the best way to move forward for your company. It may seem like it would be incredibly inefficient to get the input of everyone. And doing so may water down the plan. While that may be true, a watered-down plan that everyone feels like they were a part of, is always better than a great plan that gets sabotaged by the people who don’t feel like they had a say in the matter. An employee at the very bottom of an organizational chart wields a lot more power than you would like to imagine. Make sure everyone feels heard and considered.
How do you define “Leadership”?
I define a leader as someone people choose to follow. Being a CEO does not make you a leader… it makes you a CEO. Desirable employees follow shared vision, courage, empathy and humility.
None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
Almost everyone, who has pushed me to the next level, is someone who saw something more in me than I saw in myself. Some were high school teachers or college professors. Some were bosses. Often it was my parents or a family member. Sometimes it was a good friend, or Joanna, my wife. I am super blessed to have had a lot of these people in my life. One that really stands out, though, is Max Lucado. Apart from being a famous author, he has been a pastor at the Church we have been a part of since 1997. Over the years, Max and his wife, Denalyn, have continually encouraged us with tons of support. One reason their support stands out to me is, that the times when we seemed to be the least effective, those were the times when they gave more. I don’t think I would be doing this interview if it weren’t for people like that. Most people just want to be part of something that looks like a shooting star.
