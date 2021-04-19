Preston Buhrmaster and Jieun Kim Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis
We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?
Resilience is one’s ability to continuously spring back from failure and never accept the outcome of defeat in any given situation. The only way to avoid failure is by simply not trying at all. Anyone who seeks change is going to face failure or defeat along their path toward success in whatever it is they aim to achieve. The difference between the winners and losers throughout life is that the winners never considered accepting failure as an option whereas the losers used as an excuse to claim defeat. One of the key traits of resilient people is their emotional intelligence, or sense of control over one’s emotions. If you are unable to control your emotions, it may enable the highs to be too high and the lows to get too low. Having that kind of a mindset will undoubtedly result in defeat as one will learn to expect to experience the high of their accomplishments and for the same reasons become crushed by the lows that accompany setbacks faced along the way. Never accept failure as an option, it is really that simple. If you are able to regulate your emotions and recognize the subconscious elements behind them, you will be able to control your destiny. Your thoughts manifest into your actions and your actions are what result in the life you live today. Resilient people also demonstrate strong problem-solving skills, which accompanies the rationale of never accepting defeat. A true problem solver uses each setback or failure to craft a more diligent solution to the problem at hand going forward. If you are able to control your emotions and use each problem faced as means of reaching the end goal, you are on the path toward resilience. Keep on tugging along and embrace each step of the journey, as the tough times are where those who are resilient have been known to thrive.
The VR, AR and MR industries seem so exciting right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? Can you explain or give an example?
What I am most excited about is that virtual reality use cases are expanding. In fact, VR seems to have outgrown its consumer roots and we are seeing increased adoption of this type of technology within the enterprise. For consumers, VR gaming and entertainment is ubiquitous, but how can we take that benefit and expand it to employers and employees? Talespin’s training solutions provide companies with a unique opportunity to quickly train a multi-generational workforce because VR writes to our memory like a real experience would, and provides emotional muscle memory, effectively collapsing the distance between learning a new skill and using it.
Another aspect of the industry that I find exciting is that VR makes it possible to learn both hard and soft skills. At Talespin we offer training courses that help people develop stronger soft skills, like giving an employee difficult feedback or navigating crises at work as a leader. We also provide training on process-based skills, like navigating water damage within a home as an insurance claims agent. VR creates an environment where users become emotionally and physically immersed and as a result, provides learners with a safe place to fail and try again.
Finally, I am excited by how customizable these training modules can be — with VR there is an opportunity to design training courses that are both broadly applicable across industries (think soft skills and leadership training) as well as get extremely specific, with learning modules that tackle industry-specific use cases (insurance, for example).
