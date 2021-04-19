Consulting Firm to Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and RFOX Cryptocurrencies as Payment for Services
Kinetic Consulting Now Accepts Payment in Cryptocurrency to support Dubai Initiative to Attract Cryptocurrency Businesses
Blockchain and cryptocurrency are here to stay. It will become the enabler for all future digital transactions. Dubai is leading the way by embracing this future technology rather than fearing it.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Consulting, the leading boutique consulting company providing consultancy to accelerate growth, optimise costs, and transform business using leading customer experience practices, has announced it will now accept a select number of cryptocurrencies as part or full payment for services. This initiative is designed to support Dubai's recent initiative to attract cryptocurrency companies. The Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) is an economic free zone in Dubai that has recently opened for businesses offering, issuing, listing and trading crypto assets. The nationals' strategy is to make Dubai "the first city fully powered by blockchain."
— Joe Tawfik, CEO
Kinetic Consulting had previously entered into a joint venture with RedFOX Labs, the leading venture builder in South East Asia, two years ago. With this venture on a trajectory to become the next unicorn, Kinetic Consulting wanted to assist other ventures in the region that we're looking at expanding. "Blockchain and cryptocurrency are here to stay. It will become the enabler for all future digital transactions. Dubai is leading the way by embracing this future technology rather than fearing it. Governments should introduce friendly legislation that incorporates private money into the ecosystem of fiat money. For example, we will collect all VAT taxes for our UAE invoices in fiat currency to ensure the government is not missing out on any revenues collected. Companies like ours want to be 100% compliant with local laws, and at the same time, we want to innovate to support new emerging technology companies like RedFOX", said Joe Tawfik, CEO of Kinetic Consulting.
Kinetic Consulting will initially take Bitcoin, Ethereum and RFOX cryptocurrencies as payment. Other coins will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
About Kinetic Consulting
Kinetic Consulting is a boutique consulting company providing private and public sector clients with the full suite of consulting services to accelerate growth, cost optimisation, and business transformation. We specialise in creating and implementing strategies that can offer organisations the highest impact on their business.
Kinetic has expertise in 5 domains:
1. Customer Experience
2. Business Strategy
3. Blockchain and A.I.
4. Business & Digital Transformation
5. Business Process Reengineering
Website: www.kineticcs.com
Address: Level 14, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai, UAE
Phone: +971 44558410
About RedFOX Labs
RedFOX Labs is an emerging tech internet company that identifies and builds successful business models for the Southeast Asian markets. RedFOX has already launched RedFOX Games and an NFT called KOGs. Launching in the coming months will be the Virtual Space and a Media Streaming service. The company is backed by high-profile investors such as Mike Novogratz.
Website: https://www.redfoxlabs.io/
