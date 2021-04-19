Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,113 in the last 365 days.

Consulting Firm to Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and RFOX Cryptocurrencies as Payment for Services

Kinetic Consulting

RedFOX Labs

Cryptocurrency

Kinetic Consulting Now Accepts Payment in Cryptocurrency to support Dubai Initiative to Attract Cryptocurrency Businesses

Blockchain and cryptocurrency are here to stay. It will become the enabler for all future digital transactions. Dubai is leading the way by embracing this future technology rather than fearing it.”
— Joe Tawfik, CEO
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Consulting, the leading boutique consulting company providing consultancy to accelerate growth, optimise costs, and transform business using leading customer experience practices, has announced it will now accept a select number of cryptocurrencies as part or full payment for services. This initiative is designed to support Dubai's recent initiative to attract cryptocurrency companies. The Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) is an economic free zone in Dubai that has recently opened for businesses offering, issuing, listing and trading crypto assets. The nationals' strategy is to make Dubai "the first city fully powered by blockchain."

Kinetic Consulting had previously entered into a joint venture with RedFOX Labs, the leading venture builder in South East Asia, two years ago. With this venture on a trajectory to become the next unicorn, Kinetic Consulting wanted to assist other ventures in the region that we're looking at expanding. "Blockchain and cryptocurrency are here to stay. It will become the enabler for all future digital transactions. Dubai is leading the way by embracing this future technology rather than fearing it. Governments should introduce friendly legislation that incorporates private money into the ecosystem of fiat money. For example, we will collect all VAT taxes for our UAE invoices in fiat currency to ensure the government is not missing out on any revenues collected. Companies like ours want to be 100% compliant with local laws, and at the same time, we want to innovate to support new emerging technology companies like RedFOX", said Joe Tawfik, CEO of Kinetic Consulting.

Kinetic Consulting will initially take Bitcoin, Ethereum and RFOX cryptocurrencies as payment. Other coins will be considered on a case-by-case basis.


END

About Kinetic Consulting
Kinetic Consulting is a boutique consulting company providing private and public sector clients with the full suite of consulting services to accelerate growth, cost optimisation, and business transformation. We specialise in creating and implementing strategies that can offer organisations the highest impact on their business.
Kinetic has expertise in 5 domains:

1. Customer Experience
2. Business Strategy
3. Blockchain and A.I.
4. Business & Digital Transformation
5. Business Process Reengineering

Website: www.kineticcs.com
Address: Level 14, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai, UAE
Phone: +971 44558410

For more information, please contact:
Media Officer
E: media@kineticcs.com

About RedFOX Labs
RedFOX Labs is an emerging tech internet company that identifies and builds successful business models for the Southeast Asian markets. RedFOX has already launched RedFOX Games and an NFT called KOGs. Launching in the coming months will be the Virtual Space and a Media Streaming service. The company is backed by high-profile investors such as Mike Novogratz.

Website: https://www.redfoxlabs.io/

Joe Tawfik
Kinetic Consulting Services
+971 4 455 8410
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Consulting Firm to Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum and RFOX Cryptocurrencies as Payment for Services

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.