Derby Barracks - Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501105
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/11/21, approximately 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Derby
VIOLATION:
Excessive Speed (Criminal)
Speed – Maximum Limit (Civil)
ACCUSED: Damion Daniels
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a vehicle was observed traveling at in excess of 80 MPH in a 50 MPH zone of VT-111 in Derby. A stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Daniels. Daniels was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the offense of Excessive Speed and released from the scene.
COURT ACTION: Cited
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/25/21, 1000
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.