Derby Barracks - Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501105

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/11/21, approximately 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Derby

VIOLATION:

Excessive Speed (Criminal)

Speed – Maximum Limit (Civil)

ACCUSED: Damion Daniels

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a vehicle was observed traveling at in excess of 80 MPH in a 50 MPH zone of VT-111 in Derby. A stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Daniels. Daniels was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the offense of Excessive Speed and released from the scene.

COURT ACTION: Cited

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/25/21, 1000

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.