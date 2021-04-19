Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,866 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher                    

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2021 at approximately 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goss Hollow Rd, Danville

VIOLATION: Vandalism

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/18/2021, at approximately 1249 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report from residents on Goss Hollow Rd, Danville of several vandalized mailboxes. Troopers learned that a pair of individuals operating an old white vehicle was hitting mailboxes along Goss Hollow Rd with a club at approximately 0200 hours on 04/18/2021. According to one report, one of the individuals approached a house before being scared off. Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call Tpr. Kyle Fecher at 802-748-3111.

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Vandalism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.