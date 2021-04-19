St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A401678
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/18/2021 at approximately 0200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Goss Hollow Rd, Danville
VIOLATION: Vandalism
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/18/2021, at approximately 1249 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report from residents on Goss Hollow Rd, Danville of several vandalized mailboxes. Troopers learned that a pair of individuals operating an old white vehicle was hitting mailboxes along Goss Hollow Rd with a club at approximately 0200 hours on 04/18/2021. According to one report, one of the individuals approached a house before being scared off. Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call Tpr. Kyle Fecher at 802-748-3111.