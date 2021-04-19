St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A401678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kyle Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2021 at approximately 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goss Hollow Rd, Danville

VIOLATION: Vandalism

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/18/2021, at approximately 1249 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report from residents on Goss Hollow Rd, Danville of several vandalized mailboxes. Troopers learned that a pair of individuals operating an old white vehicle was hitting mailboxes along Goss Hollow Rd with a club at approximately 0200 hours on 04/18/2021. According to one report, one of the individuals approached a house before being scared off. Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call Tpr. Kyle Fecher at 802-748-3111.