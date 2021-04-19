Rutland Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401460
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 18, 2021, at approximately 1438 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 320 US RT 7S, Dick's Sporting Goods, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Robert Horick
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 18, 2021, at approximately 1438 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at Dick's Sporting Goods in Rutland Town.
Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Robert Horick at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Horick has an active trespass notice against him for this location. Horick was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 7, 2021, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/2021 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.