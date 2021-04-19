Rutland Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401460

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: April 18, 2021, at approximately 1438 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 320 US RT 7S, Dick's Sporting Goods, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Robert Horick

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 18, 2021, at approximately 1438 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at Dick's Sporting Goods in Rutland Town.

Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Robert Horick at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Horick has an active trespass notice against him for this location. Horick was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 7, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/2021 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.