Health Care Transformation Task Force Expands its Executive Committee
The Committee’s diverse experience and perspectives contribute significantly to the Task Force’s leadership on delivery system reform.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient advocacy organizations, has announced five new Executive Committee members elected by the Task Force’s Board of Directors. New members include Jordan Asher, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive at Sentara Healthcare, Andrea Boudreaux, Chief Executive Officer of Lamaze International, Sean Cavanaugh, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Policy Officer at Aledade, Meena Seshamani, Vice President of Clinical Care Transformation at MedStar Health, and Troy Smith, Vice President of Healthcare Strategy and Payment Transformation at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.
“Congratulations to the new Task Force Executive Committee members and thanks for their willingness to serve,” said HCTTF Chair Blair Childs. “I look forward to working with the expanded Committee as HCTTF continues to be a leading voice in efforts to transform the health care system to one that promotes and rewards value.”
“The Task Force is fortunate to have such an experienced and dedicated leadership and the newly elected Executive Committee members strengthen that commitment,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF’s Executive Director. “The Committee’s diverse experience and perspectives contribute significantly to the Task Force’s leadership on delivery system reform.”
The new Executive Committee members join veteran Executive Committee members, including HCTTF Chair Blair Childs (Premier), Vice-Chair Emily Brower (Trinity Health), Secretary and Treasurer Jim Sinkoff (Sun River Health), Angela Meoli (Aetna), Debbie Rittenour (UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust), Shelly Schlenker (CommonSpirit Health), Susan Sherry (Community Catalyst), and Todd Van Tol (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan). The bios of all Task Force Executive Committee members are showcased on the Task Force website: https://hcttf.org/leadership-staff/executive-committee/
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • Apervita • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Doctor on Demand • Evolent Health • Families USA • Geisinger • Health[at]Scale • Heritage Provider Network • Humana • Kaiser Permanente • Lamaze International • Mark McClellan • Mass General Brigham • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • Premier • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
