Award-winning novelist pens new suspense series
Complicit, the debut novel in new “A Legacy of Silence” series, slated for April 2021 ReleaseNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning novelist Amy Rivers will unveil a new suspense series this April with the release of Complicit. Slated for simultaneous publication in trade paper, eBook and audiobook editions, Complicit (Compathy Press) will be available wherever fine books are sold on April 20, 2021.
Rivers, an acclaimed novelist who won multiple awards for her 2019 blockbuster All the Broken People, introduces a standout new series with the release of Complicit, book one in the “Legacy of Silence” series. A taut, tense, and terrifying tale, Complicit features forensic psychologist protagonist Kate Medina.
About Complicit: After paying her dues and becoming a highly skilled forensic psychologist, Kate Medina realized a career dream when she landed a job within the prison system. Even with the constant threat of violence, and daily anguish, Kate relished the challenge—until an unspeakable act of violence changed everything. Shaken to the core and physically and emotionally broken, Kate retreated to her hometown and accepted a job where the prospect of violence was slim to none. Working as a high school psychologist, Kate tends to the emotional needs of the youth—but it’s not the career or life she’d envisioned.
Five years after Kate’s life was irretrievably changed, tragedy strikes again when a student disappears, leaving the school in crisis. Roman Aguilar, the lead detective on the case, reaches out to Kate for assistance. While Kate’s position at the school and her training make her an ideal ally, her complicated relationship with Roman puts them at odds.
When the student’s body is found, the focus of the investigation quickly shifts to homicide—and Kate finds herself in circumstances she never anticipated. What started as her desire to help will thrust Kate directly in the crosshairs of an enemy who remains largely in shadow. As her past and present collide, Kate is dragged into the middle of a deadly game where only one thing is clear—no one can be trusted. No one.
With its extraordinary--and extraordinarily compelling—protagonist, tight plotting, and spinetingling suspense, Complicit heralds the advent of a sizzling new series. A standout, absolute must-read, Complicit will grab readers and not let go until the final page is turned.
Complicit has garnered high advance praise:
“A haunting deep dive into the demons all women must face.”
—Rea Frey, author of Until I Find You
“A rare powerhouse of a literary thriller with a profound moral compass.”
— Joe Clifford, author of The Shadow People
“A captivating thriller that you can't put down. Gripping!”
—Margaret Mizushima, award-winning author of Hanging Falls
Amy Rivers is the author of three novels, as well as numerous short stories and personal essays. She is also the Director of Northern Colorado Writers. Rivers was raised in New Mexico and now lives in Colorado with her husband and children. She holds degrees in psychology and political science, two topics she loves to write about. Visit Amy Rivers online at: www.amyrivers.com
Published by Compathy Press, Complicit will be available on April 20, 2021. Members of the news media wishing to request additional information about novelist Amy Rivers or Complicit are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn M. Warnock by phone — (615) 297-9875, or by email — maryglenn@maryglenn.com.
# # #
Maryglenn M. Warnock
Maryglenn M. Warnock, Book Publicist
+1 6152979875
email us here