Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,106 in the last 365 days.

Investors Learn Stock Trading From a Free Video Game

Comish Stockmarket Game Cover art

The #1 Stock Trading Game in the World

Comish iOS and Android stock simulator game

Trade Real NYSE stocks for Fun

Download Comish FREE

Highest Rated Stock Simulator Game on the Appstores

Interested in getting into the stock market? This free game for iOS and Android can help you learn the basics before risking real money.

By far the best stock simulator trading game out there today”
— Chad M., CMFH Hedge fund Manager
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the stock market continues to hit all time highs, new investors are flocking to try and get in. But if you haven't invested before, it can be overwhelming and stressful to risk your real cash. COMISH is a stock trading simulator that is not only a TON of fun to play but it's an excellent tool to learn stock investing in a simple and easy-to-understand way.

The game is totally free on Apple iPhone and Android devices and it features hilarious dialogue all set in a 1980's Wall Street golden-era setting. You play as a professional stockbroker named Goldie Saxon. Comish was designed and developed by Jon Sheklow, a New York based stock market and M&A professional who started Opposite Lock Games in an effort to bring the excitement of trading to the masses. He's created a game that allows players to trade in REAL Dow-30 stocks including Apple, McDonald's, Pfizer, Exxon and all others. All prices are updated in REAL TIME and piped in during NYSE market hours.

In addition to real stock trading the game features many other modes as well including trading for your various clients using their money. You can unlock bigger clients as you progress and they give you more and more funds to work with. But if you lose too much of their money they fire you. So it's all an exhilarating game of risk and reward.

This game is recommended very highly to anyone interested in stocks, stock trading, crypto currency trading, Bitcoin, Etherium or any other types of investing.

Jump in now by searching "Comish" on the App Stores now. Buy low, sell high and have fun!

Jon Sheklow
Opposite Lock Entertainment LLC
+ +1 347-766-3375
email us here

"The Highest Rated Stock Trading Game of All Time"

You just read:

Investors Learn Stock Trading From a Free Video Game

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.