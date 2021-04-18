New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol was reported missing from his home at 5:45 p.m. Friday, April 16. Police learned that Mr. Rusch was last seen at home overnight Thursday into Friday but was gone by 6 a.m. He is believed to be on foot and might have been spotted walking in downtown Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Mr. Rusch did not take his personal effects with him. The case does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Mr. Rusch's welfare.