New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Henry J. Alberico 

STATION: New Haven Barracks 

DATE/TIME: 5:45 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol, VT 

INCIDENT: Missing Person 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT 

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing persons case in Bristol and asking members of the public to report any possible sightings. 

Walter Rusch, 63, of Bristol was reported missing from his home at 5:45 p.m. Friday, April 16. Police learned that Mr. Rusch was last seen at home overnight Thursday into Friday but was gone by 6 a.m. He is believed to be on foot and might have been spotted walking in downtown Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Mr. Rusch did not take his personal effects with him. The case does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Mr. Rusch's welfare. 

He is a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a moss-green rain jacket and dark-colored pants.   

Anyone with information or who sees a person fitting Mr. Rusch's description is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be provided online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 

No further information is available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.  

New Haven Barracks / Missing Person

