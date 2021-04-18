Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,869 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks - DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch                         

STATION: Derby Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/17/21, approx. 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 111, Morgan VT

VIOLATION: DUI # 1

 

ACCUSED: Corey Valliere                                            

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stewartstown, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for suspicion of impaired operation on VT 111 in Morgan.  Roadside investigation and sobriety exercises indicated Valliere was operating while impaired and as a result he was taken into custody.  Valliere was processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and released on personal recognizance to a competent adult with a citation to appear in court on 5/4/21.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Arrested - citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/4/21        

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby Barracks - DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.