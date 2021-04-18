Derby Barracks - DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501164
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/17/21, approx. 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 111, Morgan VT
VIOLATION: DUI # 1
ACCUSED: Corey Valliere
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stewartstown, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for suspicion of impaired operation on VT 111 in Morgan. Roadside investigation and sobriety exercises indicated Valliere was operating while impaired and as a result he was taken into custody. Valliere was processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and released on personal recognizance to a competent adult with a citation to appear in court on 5/4/21.
COURT ACTION: Arrested - citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/4/21
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.