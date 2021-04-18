Derby Barracks - DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/17/21, approx. 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 111, Morgan VT

VIOLATION: DUI # 1

ACCUSED: Corey Valliere

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stewartstown, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a motor vehicle stop was conducted for suspicion of impaired operation on VT 111 in Morgan. Roadside investigation and sobriety exercises indicated Valliere was operating while impaired and as a result he was taken into custody. Valliere was processed at the VSP Derby Barracks and released on personal recognizance to a competent adult with a citation to appear in court on 5/4/21.

COURT ACTION: Arrested - citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/4/21

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.