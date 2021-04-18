Purplepass ranks as a top ticketing provider for 2021

Capterra Shortlist report announces Purplepass as one of the top ticketing providers for 2021. Purplepass earned more awards from GetApp and Software Advice.

SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capterra’s newly released Top 20, also known as the Capterra Shortlist, placed Purplepass as one of the top ticketing providers in 2021. The Capterra Shortlist report identifies the top products in each software category based on user ratings and popularity. They base this exclusive data on trusted reviews from verified software users. GetApp and Software Advice, also review companies, both awarded Purplepass with top rankings as well for the new year.

Founded in 2008, Purplepass is your all-in-one event management hub for anything from large festivals to small gatherings and live streams. Their parent company created and operated the largest social media network for EDM/Dance Music in North America.

For event planners, promoters, and managers who want to facilitate one-of-a-kind experiences, Purplepass’ built-from-scratch software provides unrivaled customization options. Purplepass is where state-of-the-art technology meets good old-fashioned, human-to-human service. Their ticketing, event management, and reporting capabilities are the most advanced in the events ticketing and management industry because of our commitment to innovation and investment in developing the latest technologies.

Other product benefits include:

• Customizable floor plans and assigned seating support

• Embeddable ticket widgets

• Robust data reporting and real-time alerts

• Custom feature based on what you need

Purplepass has also been working on digital ticketing solutions for events reopening in 2021 that include:

• A new auto social distancing tool

• Live streaming event tickets and widgets

• Ticket equipment for a touchless gate experience

• Online merchandise sales support

• and more!

To learn more about Purplepass visit https://www.purplepass.com/learn/ or call 1-800-316-8559. You can also listen to their podcast for event planners, The EventBuzz podcast by Purplepass, with new episodes released each week.