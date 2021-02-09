Grand Majestic Theater upgrades their ticket purchasing experience with Purplepass

The Grand Majestic Theater partners with Purplepass, an event management software, for digital ticketing support and embeddable ticket widgets.

Grand Majestic is excited to move into the future of ticketing with Purplepass, allowing our guests a more functional and updated platform for their ticket purchase experience.” — Guy Windsor, Marketing Director and Operations Manager

SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Majestic Theater has recently partnered with Purplepass for the start of their 2021 season! The Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN, is host to two of the top rated music shows in the area.

Guy Windsor, Marketing Director and Operations Manager for the theater, partnered with the event management company in hopes to resolve past-show challenges. Their biggest challenges being the inability to process accurate and easy-to-use daily sales reports. Plus, having a very limited, non-personalized checkout process and ticket booking access on their website.

After partnering with Purplepass, their issues quickly resolved. The theater now has access to extensive reporting features like a look into distribution, ticket sales, geography stats, box office sales, etc. The setup is easy for each event, with maintenance being a breeze thanks to automation options and integrations; mass emails, tracing links, ticket widgets, coupon codes, etc.

• Electronic ticketing during COVID-19:

For any event type, it is recommended to use digital ticking or print-at-home options over cash and in-person sales. This eliminates any unnecessary exchanges and interactions between patrons and staff.

The theater is currently following their own procedures, keeping the safety of their guests in mind at all times. To learn more about the different measures the theater has in place in response to COVID, please call them prior to your visit at 865-774-7777.

• About the Grand Majestic Theater:

In Pigeon Forge, TN, The Grand Majestic Theater is the live performance destination for all age groups in the area. Their musical shows feature timeless songs that have remained beloved over the decades. A place to bridge the gaps between generations where everyone can experience live music, dance in the aisles and create memories for the entire family.

The theater is home to four family-friendly shows and is the area’s only dine-in theater! The theater is currently practicing social distancing and following other safety measures under the guidance of the CDC.

“Our theater and shows have been voted as Traveler’s Choice of 2020 by TripAdvisor and consistently ranked in the top 5 attractions of the Smoky Mountains. The Grand Majestic is also the area’s ONLY “Dine-In” Theater, where guests can enjoy a show while dining from our delicious menu at their leisure. Serving a variety of small meal and appetizer items, traditional theater concessions favorites and a bar featuring Moonshine, Premium Liquors and ice-cold Draft Beer, it is a unique dining experience combined with award-winning entertainment. Forget the traditional Dinner Theater, at Grand Majestic you can order fresh and delicious items delivered directly to your table." - Guy Windsor, The Grand Majestic Theater's Marketing Director and Operations Manager.

Please see the theater's website for more information about their shows this season here. Please see the theater's website for more information about their shows this season here. Their upcoming events are Elvis Ultimate Reflections and the 25 Anniversary premiere of The Magic of Terry Evanswood, both on February 13th with other performances being added daily including award winning Soul of Motown. The theater will host over 500 performances this year.

• About Purplepass:

Founded in 2008, Purplepass is an all-in-one event management hub for anything from large festivals to small gatherings and live streams. Their parent company created and operated the largest social media network for EDM/Dance Music in North America. Through the ties and relationships created, Purplepass was born out of necessity. There were no complete ticketing solutions for large single-day and multi-day festivals that covered everything from online presale, marketing analysis, pre-printed material (wristbands, ticket stock, parking stubs), volunteer management, 24/7 support, etc. Online resources lacked an easy-to-use box office for ticket sales and admittance support for tens to thousands of guests.

It was from this need that Purplepass was born. Since 2008, they have fulfilled those needs and continue to set a higher standard on what event organizers should expect from their ticketing provider.

To learn more about Purplepass visit https://www.purplepass.com/learn/ or call 1-800-316-8559