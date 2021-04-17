Westminster Barracks/ DUI #1, LSA x2, Negligent Operation x2, Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, & Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2021 at approximately 6:29 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant Valley Road, Saxtons River & Cambridgeport Road, Grafton

VIOLATION: DUI #1, LSA x2, Negligent Operation x2, Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, & Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Joleen Burton

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 16, 2021 at approximately 6:29 p.m. the Vermont State Police were advised of an altercation in Saxtons River. The investigation revealed Joleen had assaulted her spouse, almost hit a bystander with her vehicle as it struck a parked car and left the scene of a crash. Joleen then operated at a high rate of speed on Cambridgeport Road and lost control, leaving the roadway and striking two parked vehicles. Joleen then left the scene of the second crash. Troopers located her and a passenger with injuries. Joleen was determined to be impaired. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI along with numerous other charges. The passenger was transported to Springfield ER for non-life-threatening injuries. Joleen was transported to Westminster State Police Barracks where she was processed for the above charges and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 04/19/2021 at 12:30 p.m. Joleen was issued several VCVC’s for various motor vehicle and alcohol related violations.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/2021 @ 12:30 p.m.

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov