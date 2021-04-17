New Haven Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B500740

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Normile & Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/16/21, 2301 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bluebird Ln., Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Charles Carpenter

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/16/21 at approximately 2301 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight at a residence on Bluebird Lane in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed Charles Carpenter (27) caused serious bodily injury to an intimate partner.

Carpenter was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted and Carpenter was issued conditions and subsequently transported to Northwest Correctional Facility. Carpenter was also issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Normile (443)

Vermont State Police

Troop B- New Haven

Ryan.Normile@vermont.gov

(802)-388-4919