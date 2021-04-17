New Haven Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 21B500740
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Normile & Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/16/21, 2301 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bluebird Ln., Starksboro, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Charles Carpenter
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/16/21 at approximately 2301 hours, Troopers responded to a family fight at a residence on Bluebird Lane in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed Charles Carpenter (27) caused serious bodily injury to an intimate partner.
Carpenter was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted and Carpenter was issued conditions and subsequently transported to Northwest Correctional Facility. Carpenter was also issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/19/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
