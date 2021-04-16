Position Announcement: Caucus Staff Assistant
Caucus Staff Assistant, Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic Caucus
Reports to: Deputy Chief of Staff
Location: Olympia
Job Type: Exempt. Full Time/Limited Duration. This position is anticipated to be funded through December 31, 2021
Salary: Caucus Staff Assistant salary starts at $42,732/year. Salary determination for this position is formula based and considers previous paid, related work experience and (up to) four years of higher education attendance
Benefits: This position is a full-time, benefited position. All Legislative Employees are State Employees
The following information describes typical benefits available for full-time employees who are expected to work more than six months. Actual benefits may vary by appointment type or be prorated for other than full-time work.
Benefits include: medical (including vision), dental and basic life insurance, and FSA/HAS for qualifying plans. Legislative employees are also offered ample paid leave options, including: Annual Leave, Granted Leave, Sick Leave, and a Personal Holiday. Additionally, employees of the House are entitled to paid leave on recognized state holidays. Legislative staff are also offered flexible work schedule options during the legislative interim.
Employees are members of the Washington Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) and have the option to the participate in the Deferred Compensation Program.
COVID-19 Alert: Due to operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, until further notice, all House staff are authorized to telework.
To Apply: Please send your cover letter and resume in one document to jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov. Priority application date is Friday, April 23, 2021. Position is open until filled. Please include how you heard about this position. Interviews will take place using a video conferencing platform.
PREFERRED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES
- Prior office management and executive-level administrative support experience
- Strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including knowledge of standard format and protocol for professional correspondence
- Highly organized and able to perform multiple detailed tasks accurately and efficiently under time constraints
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Word, Outlook and Teams, with the ability to work with speed and accuracy in these programs.
- Experience conducting complex and detailed scheduling, including scheduling meetings using Microsoft Teams and Zoom
- Knowledge of legislative process and state and local government structure, functions, and services
- Ability to work independently, exercise professional judgment, and maintain confidentiality
TYPICAL ASSIGNMENTS
Senior Staff Assistance:
- Provide scheduling assistance to Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff
- Administrative support for the Legislative Assistant hiring process
- Update and maintain rosters and other internal staff resources
- Special project administrative and logistical support
Communications and Policy Staff Assistance:
- Monitor out of office email inboxes for communications and policy staff
- Clip daily news stories in local media outlets
- Assist caucus staff with conference room reservations (after return to in-person work)
- Assist with large scheduling projects
- Special project administrative and logistical support
Member Office Assistance:
- Provide overflow casework services for member offices
- Provide limited member office coverage when Legislative Assistant is on leave
General Caucus Support (after return to in-person work):
- Perform general receptionist duties, acting as a resource for the public and staff
- Stock and organize copy rooms and mail areas for all HDC office areas
- Other duties as assigned
The Washington State House of Representatives is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We strive to create a working environment that includes and respects cultural, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and gender identity diversity. Women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, persons over 40 years of age, veterans, and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Persons with disabilities needing assistance in the application process or who need an application in an alternative format may call 360-786-7750 or TTD 1-800-635-9993.