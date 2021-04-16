Position Announcement: Caucus Staff Assistant

Caucus Staff Assistant, Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic Caucus

Reports to: Deputy Chief of Staff

Location: Olympia

Job Type: Exempt. Full Time/Limited Duration. This position is anticipated to be funded through December 31, 2021

Salary: Caucus Staff Assistant salary starts at $42,732/year. Salary determination for this position is formula based and considers previous paid, related work experience and (up to) four years of higher education attendance

Benefits: This position is a full-time, benefited position. All Legislative Employees are State Employees

The following information describes typical benefits available for full-time employees who are expected to work more than six months. Actual benefits may vary by appointment type or be prorated for other than full-time work.

Benefits include: medical (including vision), dental and basic life insurance, and FSA/HAS for qualifying plans. Legislative employees are also offered ample paid leave options, including: Annual Leave, Granted Leave, Sick Leave, and a Personal Holiday. Additionally, employees of the House are entitled to paid leave on recognized state holidays. Legislative staff are also offered flexible work schedule options during the legislative interim.

Employees are members of the Washington Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) and have the option to the participate in the Deferred Compensation Program.

COVID-19 Alert: Due to operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, until further notice, all House staff are authorized to telework.

To Apply: Please send your cover letter and resume in one document to jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov. Priority application date is Friday, April 23, 2021. Position is open until filled. Please include how you heard about this position. Interviews will take place using a video conferencing platform.

PREFERRED SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES

Prior office management and executive-level administrative support experience

Strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including knowledge of standard format and protocol for professional correspondence

Highly organized and able to perform multiple detailed tasks accurately and efficiently under time constraints

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Word, Outlook and Teams, with the ability to work with speed and accuracy in these programs.

Experience conducting complex and detailed scheduling, including scheduling meetings using Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Knowledge of legislative process and state and local government structure, functions, and services

Ability to work independently, exercise professional judgment, and maintain confidentiality

TYPICAL ASSIGNMENTS

Senior Staff Assistance:

Provide scheduling assistance to Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff

Administrative support for the Legislative Assistant hiring process

Update and maintain rosters and other internal staff resources

Special project administrative and logistical support

Communications and Policy Staff Assistance:

Monitor out of office email inboxes for communications and policy staff

Clip daily news stories in local media outlets

Assist caucus staff with conference room reservations (after return to in-person work)

Assist with large scheduling projects

Special project administrative and logistical support

Member Office Assistance:

Provide overflow casework services for member offices

Provide limited member office coverage when Legislative Assistant is on leave

General Caucus Support (after return to in-person work):

Perform general receptionist duties, acting as a resource for the public and staff

Stock and organize copy rooms and mail areas for all HDC office areas

Other duties as assigned

The Washington State House of Representatives is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We strive to create a working environment that includes and respects cultural, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and gender identity diversity. Women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, persons over 40 years of age, veterans, and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Persons with disabilities needing assistance in the application process or who need an application in an alternative format may call 360-786-7750 or TTD 1-800-635-9993.