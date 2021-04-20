BCI Selected as One of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies in the World
Baker Communications, Inc. announced their selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies.
Data-driven sales training and enablement is how Sales Teams will achieve their next major boost in performance.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) announced that it was selected as one of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies for 2021 by Training Industry. As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach their peak performance since 1979. This selection was on the heels of the company's being named as a Leader in the field by Forrester research. The company credits most of this success to it's introduction of their data-driven sales enablement methodology. According to the company, that approach is completely changing how sophisticated sales teams are approaching their sales training and enablement.
According to Training Industry, selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:
• Breadth and quality of programs/services and audiences served.
• Ability to deliver training in learners’ preferred modalities.
• Industry visibility, innovation and impact.
• Strength of clients and geographic reach.
• Company size and growth potential.
“The quick adaptation and innovation of programs in response to customers’ needs during the pandemic has earned these organizations a spot on this year’s Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies List,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “Through virtual offerings and a focus on selling virtually, these companies prepare their clients’ sales force with the tools to succeed in today’s remote work environment.”
BCI’s training uses their proprietary data-driven sales enablement approach with a blend of award-winning sales training content, acclaimed sales methodologies and patented technologies that produce learners that outperform peers who were trained in traditional classroom environments alone. This unique approach combines learning reinforcement methodologies such as individual, manager and team coaching; learning-reinforcement with gamification; Virtual Instruction using "spaced Learning" delivery methods; the BCI Core and Supplemental E-Learning series; and an extensive online video refresher libraries.
The company’s unique approach to mapping a seller's strengths and weaknesses to individualize training and coaching paths leads the industry according to an independent research company. This approach then combines learning reinforcement and spaced learning to help learners achieve higher than normal results in much less time. According to the company, educators have known for a long time that typical classroom training is never focused enough on an individual's skill gaps to achieve optimal results. The forgetting curve described by Ebbinghaus adds to the problem by showing that up to 90% of the material covered in the classroom is quickly forgotten, 30 days after the class ends. The company pointed to a multitude of learning research that show how the stacking of these learning tools, combined with the reduced time spent in the classroom, can create the higher achievement levels. In a landmark study by Benjamin Bloom at the University of Chicago, he showed that students who were coached in a one-on-one format outperformed 98% of their classroom-only trained counterparts. That same study also showed that when learning retention tools were utilized, those learners outperformed 84% of their classroom-only trained peers.
“We understand what it takes to drive performance to upper levels of achievement, and we’ve dedicated ourselves to that pursuit of excellence,” said Chief of Staff Joe DiDonato. “Even our tagline describes our philosophy of commitment: World-class performance never happens by accident. We truly believe that data-driven sales training and enablement is how Sales Teams will achieve their next major boost in performance.”
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
